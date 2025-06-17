SUBSCRIBE
Dyne Therapeutics to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Update on DYNE-101 for Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1, Tomorrow Tuesday, June 17 at 8:00 a.m. ET

June 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage neuromuscular disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced it plans to provide an update on DYNE-101 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) tomorrow, June 17, 2025, and to host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET. The company intends to issue a press release prior to the start of the event.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To view the live webcast and replay, please visit https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


