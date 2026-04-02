Dyne Therapeutics Announces Participation at 2026 Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Conference to Begin Shaping Access in US for Potential Neuromuscular Medicines

- Poster on previously shared positive results from DELIVER clinical trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) contextualizes observed clinical measures of functional improvement for managed care experts -

- Two posters on myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) focus on health insurance literacy and encore data from ACHIEVE clinical trial -

WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that three poster presentations on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) will be presented at the AMCP 2026 Annual Conference being held April 13-16, 2026, in Nashville, TN.

“We are excited for a potential DMD launch in the US next year, followed by a potential launch in DM1 in early 2028. As part of the preparations for those two launches, we are engaging with payers now and elucidating how the clinical measures of functional improvement seen in our DELIVER and ACHIEVE trials could translate into meaningful benefits in patients' everyday lives,” said Johanna Friedl-Naderer, chief commercial officer of Dyne. “At AMCP, we are sharing previously reported clinical trial results with information to contextualize the potential benefit of our investigational therapeutics. These data, alongside patient-reported research in DM1, have the potential to ensure that access decisions reflect what matters to patients and the broader community.”

Poster Presentations:

Zeleciment rostudirsen targets the underlying cause of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to enable sustained functional improvement in males with DMD mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping enrolled in the Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial

Zeleciment basivarsen targets the underlying cause of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) to enable functional improvement in the Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial

Health insurance profile and literacy in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)



The poster on DM1 health insurance and literacy was developed in collaboration with the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation (MDF) and includes their contributions to the study design and interpretation of results.

Additionally, Dyne is supporting a continuing education symposium for managed care professionals through an independent grant. The symposium, titled “High-Stakes Access: Aligning Managed Care Policy with the Urgency of Treatment in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” will be held on Tuesday, April 14 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential of the FORCETM platform, the therapeutic potential of zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen, also known as DYNE-251) and zeleciment basivarsen (z-basivarsen, also known as DYNE-101), the potential for a commercial launch of z-rostudirsen in the next year and the potential for a commercial launch of z-basivarsen in early 2028, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and initial data from early clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or future trials or longer-term performance than is measured in the clinical trial; uncertainties as to the FDA’s and other regulatory authorities’ interpretation of the data from Dyne's clinical trials and acceptance of Dyne's clinical programs and the regulatory approval process, including the availability of accelerated approval pathways; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Mia Tobias

ir@dyne-tx.com

781-317-0353



Media

Stacy Nartker

snartker@dyne-tx.com

781-317-1938