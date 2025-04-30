Dxcover announces global presentation of first real-world evidence demonstrating that increased tumor size is associated with higher mortality in patients with brain cancer

Findings suggest that earlier diagnosis through interventions such as Dxcover’s proprietary PANAROMIC ™ liquid biopsy platform has the potential to reduce the risk of brain cancer mortality by 18-28%.

™ Data presented today at the Cancer in Primary Care Research International (Ca-PRI) Conference 2025 and the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025.

These world first findings use data from a retrospective cohort study of 1,196 patients.

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR2025--Dxcover Limited, a clinical-stage diagnostics company pioneering its multiomic spectral analysis (MOSA-Dx™) for early detection of solid tumor cancers, today announced the presentation of real-world data showing, for the first time, a clear and consistent association between increased tumor size and mortality for patients with brain cancer.

Analyses of these findings suggest that diagnosis even one month earlier could reduce the annual risk of mortality by 18-28%, which would be expected to improve survival rates and reduce brain cancer-related healthcare expenditures. Dr Ewan Gray, PhD, Head of Health Economic & Outcomes Data at Dxcover will present the data today at Ca-PRI, which is taking place in Manchester, UK, April 29 and 30. Dr James Cameron, PhD, Clinical Program Manager at Dxcover will present the data today at AACR, which is taking place in Chicago April 25-30.

"Prioritizing people with symptoms of a possible brain tumor for urgent brain imaging does matter," said Professor Paul Brennan, Professor of Clinical and Experimental Neurosurgery at the University of Edinburgh and an author on the study. "These new data make it clear that identifying tumors when they are smaller benefits patients, reducing the duration of time in hospital, and increasing survival times. I hope these findings will encourage clinicians and health care organizations to implement strategies to help diagnose brain tumors at the earliest stages, so that appropriate therapy can be initiated as quickly as possible.”

Dxcover’s PANAROMIC™ platform is a differentiated, multiomic technology that reaches beyond tumor DNA to include the complete spectrum of signals from a blood sample that genetic tests miss today. This unique platform combines novel hardware and infrared spectroscopy with AI algorithms to analyze a patient’s blood and detect the presence or absence of disease earlier.

The PANAROMIC™ platform has demonstrated unparalleled sensitivity, using infrared light to vibrate the molecules and produce a spectrum which characterizes the whole sample in a way that current tests cannot.

The data presented at Ca-PRI and AACR are from a retrospective cohort study of 1,196 patients in an existing registry database. Key findings from the study include:

There is a clear and consistent association between tumor size and patient outcomes

Approximating a 60mm diameter at diagnosis (75th percentile in this patient population) and applying mean growth rate estimates derived by previous studies (1.2% or 2.1% /day), the tumor would be expected to be 31.0mm to 45.5mm 1 month earlier. This would imply an 18-28% decrease in the hazard of brain cancer mortality, which translates to: 37-42% rather than 30% of patients surviving at 1 year 5-8% rather than 3% of patients achieving long-term (3yr+) survival Inpatient bed days would be reduced from approximately 35.1 to 30.6-32.5 days, saving approximately £1300-2200 in healthcare expenditure

There was a statistically significant reduction in 30-day mortality for patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and rapidly progressing type of brain cancer.

Further prospective trials or additional RWE should inform our understanding of how earlier diagnosis and intervention impacts outcomes for patients with brain cancer

Commenting on the findings, Cameron Miller, Director of External Affairs and Strategy at The Brain Tumor Charity, said: “There are 130 different types of brain tumors, and treatment can vary depending on where they are situated and on whether the tumor is high grade or low grade, and within those different forms of brain tumors.

“Diagnosing a brain tumor and its status early in the development of the disease is essential for ensuring patients receive timely care that is optimized for their specific tumor type. This Real- World Evidence study is timely, because if we can demonstrate that faster diagnosis will save the NHS money by reducing the number of inpatient bed days, while also potentially reducing mortality, we can build a clear case for investment in new approaches to diagnosis.”

Professor Matthew J. Baker, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Dxcover, said: “The data presented today underscore the potential of our PANAROMIC™ liquid biopsy platform to improve outcomes for patients with brain cancer.”

“The ability to detect tumors earlier can enable the development of novel treatments that would not be feasible with current diagnostic paradigms. Our approach provides a timely and affordable test for the detection of brain cancer earlier, when tumors are smaller, and the data presented today suggest that it could be a game-changer for improving brain cancer outcomes,” Professor Baker added.

Across a variety of cancers, earlier diagnosis means improved survival. Dxcover is developing tests to detect multiple cancers at the earliest stage, when treatment has a better chance to impact outcomes. The company’s patented Drop. Dry. Detect™ method uses much smaller amounts of blood than traditional tests and is non-invasive. This allows high throughput testing and enables detection of cancers that are not readily mapped with traditional approaches. Dxcover has already demonstrated that this method effectively detects brain, colorectal, pancreatic, kidney, ovary, and prostate cancers. The data presented today reinforce the potential of the PANAROMIC™ liquid biopsy in improving brain cancer outcomes.

About Dxcover Limited

Dxcover’s proprietary PANAROMIC™ Platform shines light on the difficulty of early cancer diagnosis. By utilizing a multiomic spectral analysis (MOSA-Dx™) approach to detect cancer, the platform can detect the presence of disease with minute volumes of liquid sample, with a turnaround time of one day. This technology goes beyond other liquid biopsy methods by harnessing the power of AI to capture the promise of the multiome, allowing early-stage detection of a range of solid tumors. Dxcover’s unique AI algorithms are built on data; over 9000 patients and 250,000 spectra ensure robust diagnostic performance that can be tuned for high sensitivity or specificity. The test result is designed to be a valuable tool for clinicians to make rapid and appropriate patient management decisions. Dxcover’s proprietary technology is patented globally.

Dxcover’s HQ is in Glasgow, UK, with their USA HQ located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dxcover’s vision is to be the world leader in liquid biopsy and artificial intelligence in the early detection of cancer for better survival and quality of life. The mission is to deploy the Dxcover Platform for the triage of high-mortality and hard to diagnose cancers in high-risk populations, enabling access to value-based cancer care.

For further information go to https://www.dxcover.com/science.

Media Contact

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

Finn Partners

julian.tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com

(+44) 020 7046 8280