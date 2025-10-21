DuPont Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) will release its third quarter financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025. In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on DuPont's Investors Relations webpage. A replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-440-4172 toll-free within the U.S. or +1-646-960-0673. The conference ID is 5994046.

DuPont will reflect the previously announced divestiture of its Aramids business as discontinued operations beginning with third quarter 2025 reporting and will reflect its electronics business, Qnity, as discontinued operations beginning in fourth quarter 2025 reporting following the intended separation of Qnity on November 1, 2025.

Qnity expects to provide a business update on a separate conference call to be announced at a later date.

