Duoning Biotech announced strategic partnership with Branca Bunús to promote the next generation of transfection reagents

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duoning Biotechnology Group (“Duoning”) announced a strategic partnership agreement with Branca Bunús Ltd. (“Branca Bunús”). Under this agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development, optimization, and application of transfection reagents, with the goal of providing biopharmaceutical customers with innovative transfection reagents through resource sharing, thereby enhancing the efficiency of biopharmaceutical development in upstream bioprocess.

Branca Bunús is a gene delivery technology company based in Ireland, specializing in the development of safe gene delivery vectors and effective transfection reagents derived from unique cationic polymer materials. Guided by a product development philosophy that emphasizes high efficiency, biocompatibility, and significant clinical and industrial application value, Branca Bunús has created the BrPERfect® series of transfection reagents. The company also offers supporting services, including the development of targeted gene delivery vectors and directional optimization. As a well-established one-stop bioprocess solution provider in China, Duoning Biotech’s offerings encompass the entire bioprocess workflow, from upstream cell culture to downstream filtration and purification. Additionally, Duoning Biotech provides services such as media production, process optimization, and validation testing.

After the cooperation is established, Branca Bunús will be responsible for the research, development, and performance enhancement of transfection reagents. This includes scientific research applications involving DNA, siRNA, and mRNA transfection, as well as the production of recombinant proteins, AAV, and LV based on the transient transfection of CHO and HEK 293 cells. Duoning will leverage its established sales network and collaborative sales strategy for upstream process products to comprehensively promote this solution. Additionally, both parties will form a specialized research and marketing team to optimize the transient transfection process by examining the interaction principles of transfection reagents and cell culture media. They will also conduct market research to develop a comprehensive solution for the application of transfection reagents.

Hongfeng Gu, Vice President of Duoning, stated, “Branca Bunús is an emerging biotechnology company that has developed a leading hyperbranched polymer gene delivery vector platform, founded by Professor Wenxin Wang. We are honored to collaborate with companies that possess core technologies. The BrPERfect® series of transfection reagents from Branca Bunús, combined with Duoning’s cell culture media, bioreactors, and other products, will offer customers more comprehensive upstream bioprocessing solutions.”

Dr. Zhonglei He, Chief Technology Officer of Branca Bunús, stated, “The significant contribution of Duoning to the rapid development of the biotechnology market is evident to all. We are honored to collaborate with Duoning, particularly in its one-stop bioprocessing solutions. Our goal is to provide efficient and stable transfection reagent products and process support, ensuring timely and high-quality products and services for various R&D and production applications, including transient protein production and screening in downstream processes, stem cell enhancement, and the production of diverse viral vectors through transient transfection.”

About Duoning

Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Duoning”) is a leading one-stop bioprocess solutions provider in China, committed to offering products and services required for the discovery, development and commercialization production of biologics, including reagents, consumables, instruments, equipment, and validation services. Leveraging our integrated bioprocess system, we empower our partners to achieve effective, reliable, lower-cost and higher-quality biologics production processes. For more information, please visit: www.duoningbio.com/en.

About Branca Bunús

Branca Bunús is an emerging Irish biotechnology company specializing in innovative gene delivery technologies. Leveraging over a decade of research by its founding technical team, the company focuses on the development and production of advanced gene delivery vectors and transfection reagents. Branca Bunús aims to provide cost-effective, high-yield transient transfection solutions, along with supporting services such as targeted gene delivery vector development and directional optimization. The company is dedicated to transforming groundbreaking discoveries into life-changing practical applications. To learn more, please visit: http://brancabunus.com.

