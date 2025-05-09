Drug Addiction Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 31.20 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.4% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global drug addiction treatment market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.91 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.20 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Drug Addiction Treatment Market Key Takeaways

• The global drug addiction treatment market size is projected to expand from USD 18.91 Bn in 2025 to USD 31.20 Bn by 2032, owing to increasing prevalence of substance abuse disorders.

• Global demand for drug addiction treatments will likely increase at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2025 and 2032.

• Based on types, opioid addiction category is expected to account for around USD 8.24 Bn in 2025.

• In terms of treatment, therapy segment is projected to account for more than half of the global drug addiction treatment market share in 2025.

• By route of administration, oral segment is estimated to generate a revenue of over USD 8 Bn in 2025.

• North America will likely retain its dominance, accounting for around USD 6.93 Bn in 2025, as per Coherent Market Insights’ latest drug addiction treatment market analysis

Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the assessment period, driven by increasing awareness about the devastating impact of drug abuse and improved access to drug addiction treatment options.

Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 USD 18.91 Bn Estimated Value by 2032 USD 31.20 Bn Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Increasing prevalence of substance abuse disorders • Growing awareness and acceptance of addiction treatment options Growth Drivers • High costs associated with treatment programs • Stigma surrounding drug addiction and treatment

Rising Incidence of Drug Abuse Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest drug addiction treatment market research report outlines significant growth factors. One major driver is the rising prevalence of substance use disorders, including addiction to opioids, nicotine, cannabis, and prescription drugs.

In recent years, there has been an alarming rise in drug addiction rates globally. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), an estimated 39.5 million people suffer from drug use disorders globally. This growing prevalence has brought drug addiction treatments into the limelight, significantly driving their demand.

Drug addiction treatment is meant to help patients to limit the use of abuse drugs. Thus, rise in drug addiction cases will directly influence the drug addiction treatment market demand during the projection period.

Social Barriers and Limited Accessibility Restraining Market Growth

The future drug addiction treatment market outlook appears optimistic. However, challenges like social stigma and limited access to care may slow the pace of drug addiction treatment market growth to some extent.

Many individuals struggling with drug addiction refrain from seeking treatment due to societal stigma. For instance, as per UNODC, only one in seven people with drug use disorders receive treatment each year. This, in turn, negatively affects the overall demand for drug addiction treatments. Similarly, in some underdeveloped and developing regions, access to specialized treatment centers is often limited, further constraining market expansion.

Growing Awareness and Government Initiatives Creating Opportunities

Public awareness about the detrimental effects of substance abuse on health, social well-being, and economic productivity is gradually increasing. This growing awareness is encouraging more individuals to seek drug addiction treatments, creating new growth avenues for industry players.

Governments and healthcare organizations are actively launching awareness campaigns, implementing supportive policies, and increasing funding for treatment programs to tackle substance abuse. ​For instance, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) launched a $23.2 million public awareness campaign in March 2022 to prevent substance use disorders and improve access to addiction treatment and services across the state.

The campaign's objectives include reducing stigma, building community resilience, and changing social norms to prevent substance use. These initiatives are also expected to create growth avenues for drug addiction treatment companies in the coming years.

Emerging Drug Addiction Treatment Market Trends

• Accessibility of drug addiction treatment is improving, largely due to developments in medical technology. Innovative medications like extended-release naltrexone are being developed and approved to help manage drug use disorders more effectively.

• Innovative therapies such as medication-assisted treatment (MAT), digital therapeutics, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) are transforming the recovery landscape. Rising popularity of these therapies is expected to further boost growth of the drug addiction treatment market during the assessment period.

• There is a growing trend in the adoption of advanced technologies like telemedicine and digital therapeutics in addiction treatment. These tools are revolutionizing addiction treatment by offering innovative and accessible interventions, especially in underserved or remote areas.

• Many governments are allocating funds for research into wearable technology, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality to tackle drug addiction burden. For instance, in 2024, the UK government awarded £12 million to fund 11 innovative projects aimed at supporting individuals with addictions and reducing drug-related deaths. The funding will also support research aimed at enhancing the accessibility of the life-saving drug naloxone.

• Leading drug addiction treatment manufacturers are also exploring novel therapeutics like gene therapy, opioid receptor antagonists, and psychedelic-assisted therapy to enhance recovery outcomes.

Analyst’s View

“The global drug addiction treatment market value is set to grow substantially, driven primarily by increasing prevalence of drug abuse disorders, growing awareness about the detrimental consequences of drug addiction, and rising number of government initiatives,” said senior analyst Vipul Patel. “On the other hand, social stigma and limited accessibility are restraining drug addiction treatment market growth.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in drug addiction treatment market report:

- Pfizer Inc.

- Indivior PLC

- Johnson & Johnson

- GSK Plc.

- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

- Lundbeck A/S

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

- AbbVie Inc.

- Hikma Pharmaceuticals

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Sandoz (a Novartis division)

- Alkermes Plc.

- Nuvectra Corporation

- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments

· In January 2025, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC formed a partnership with Emergent BioSolutions for the sale of KLOXXADO naloxone HCL nasal spray 8 mg in Canada and the United States. This medication (KLOXXADO) has already received approval from the U.S. FDA in April 2021 for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

· In May 2023, Brixadi (buprenorphine) extended-release injection was approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder. It is available in two formulations: a weekly injection and a monthly version.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Types Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Opioid Addiction



Benzodiazepine Addiction



Barbiturate Addiction



Others

By Treatment Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Therapy



Medication



Others

By Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oral



Parenteral



Others

By End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Rehabilitation Center



Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

