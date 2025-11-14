Droplet Biosciences-Study Reveals Post-Surgical Lymph Fluid as a Powerful Source of ctDNA for Early Recurrence Detection in Head & Neck Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Droplet Biosciences, a company pioneering the use of lymphatic fluid for advanced clinical diagnostics, announces the online release of a peer-reviewed publication with results of a groundbreaking clinical study demonstrating that lymphatic fluid collected via surgical drains in patients after resection of HPV-independent head & neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) contains significantly higher levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) compared to matched plasma. The paper also demonstrated that detection of tumor-informed ctDNA in this lymphatic exudate correlates strongly with disease recurrence.

The study utilized Droplet's LymphDetect™ liquid biopsy assay for HPV-independent head & neck cancer. Results from two cohorts (initial n = 36, replication n = 37) of tumor-informed ctDNA in lymphatic fluid collected shortly after surgery were strongly associated with recurrence, whereas ctDNA detection in matched plasma at the same time point was not. Moreover, lymph-derived ctDNA outperformed standard high-risk pathological features in identifying patients at risk of recurrence. In the subgroup of intermediate-risk patients, detection of ctDNA in post-operative lymph achieved 88% sensitivity and 67% specificity for recurrence (P = 0.0008). The publication suggests the potential utility of post-operative lymph sampling for early and sensitive detection of residual disease to inform adjuvant therapy decisions in HNSCC.

"Our results highlight the incredible potential of LymphDetect to improve survival through precision adjuvant therapy, especially in patients with intermediate risk cancer where oncologic outcomes are balanced with toxicity of treatment," commented Jose Zevallos, MD, MPH, FACS lead clinician of the study, Deputy Director of Hillman Cancer Center, Chair of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Droplet co-founder. Mark Sausen, PhD, Executive Director and Head of Technology Innovation at PGDx, Labcorp noted, "This study reveals postoperative lymphatic fluid as a powerful new source for detecting molecular residual disease in HPV-independent head and neck cancer. Leveraging this proximal biofluid can enable earlier and more accurate recurrence risk assessment. These findings open the door to more precise, personalized adjuvant therapy decisions and improved clinical outcomes."

"We're thrilled to share our findings in Clinical Cancer Research and to collaborate with such outstanding partners," said Wendy Winckler, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Droplet. "Our results validate the hypothesis that lymph — collected directly from surgical drain fluid — is a powerful new biofluid for advancing precision oncology. We also look forward to presenting the first results from our second indication, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, in the Top Abstracts session at the Society of Urologic Oncology meeting this December."

Droplet Biosciences focuses on the unique diagnostic utility of lymphatic fluid and is currently developing proprietary, ultra-sensitive liquid-biopsy assays to detect perioperative molecular residual disease (MRD) across a range of cancers. Leveraging standard, powerful molecular diagnostic technologies and proprietary assay design, the company aims to provide clinicians with actionable information earlier than conventional methods, enabling adjuvant therapy decisions and improving patient outcomes. More information is available at dropletbiosci.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future benefits, product development activities and performance of Droplet Biosciences' technologies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties which may impact future results.

