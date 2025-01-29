DRI Healthcare Trust to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast on March 4, 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (the “Trust”), a global leader in providing financing to advance innovation in the life sciences industry, announces that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Trust will report its financial results on Monday, March 3, 2025, after market close.

All interested parties may join the conference call by dialling 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3DZpBFV to receive an instant automated callback. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks, at which time the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at https://app.webinar.net/d8BJ6m165MQ. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Trust’s website following the call date.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

The Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc., a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since its initial public offering in 2021, the Trust has deployed more than US$1.0 billion, acquiring more than 25 royalties on 20-plus drugs, including Eylea, Orserdu, Omidria, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. The Trust’s units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol “DHT.UN” and in U.S. dollars under the symbol “DHT.U”. To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust