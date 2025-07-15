Draig Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Biotech Leader Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D. as Chair of its Board of Directors

Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D. Chair of the Board of Directors

Strong track record at executive and board level of building company value across all stages of development including supporting the development of multiple blockbuster medicines





Cardiff, United Kingdom – 15 July 2025 – Draig Therapeutics (“Draig”), a clinical-stage company aiming to transform the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases, today announces the appointment of Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D. as independent Chair of its Board of Directors. He takes over from Ruth McKernan, who retains her role on the Board as a Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dr Williams brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, having held executive leadership and board roles across some of the industry’s most innovative companies including Biogen, ZymoGenetics, Amgen and Seattle Genetics and contributed to the development of several blockbusters therapies, including Enbrel®, Tecfidera® and Spinraza®.

Ruth McKernan, Interim CEO and founder of Draig Therapeutics, said, “Douglas’s exceptional track record of developing innovative therapies and driving strategic growth makes him an ideal leader for our Board. I could not be more delighted. The Company looks forward to benefitting from his leadership and guidance in delivering transformative neuropsychiatric therapies.”

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chair as Draig Therapeutics advances its exciting pipeline into the next phases of clinical development,” said Douglas E. Williams, incoming Chair of Draig Therapeutics. “More effective therapies for major depressive disorder and other neuropsychiatric disorders remain significant unmet needs for millions of people worldwide. Draig’s scientific approach to develop novel medicines for these patients is both compelling and differentiated, and I look forward to working closely with the board and its exceptional leadership team to support the Company achieve its goals.”

Most recently, Dr Williams served as the President of R&D at Sana Biotechnology, a leading cell therapy company. Prior to joining Sana, he was the founding CEO of Codiak Biosciences, where he led the company through several private financing rounds as well as a successful initial public offering. Previously, Dr Williams was Executive Vice President (EVP) of Research and Development at Biogen where he played a key role in advancing multiple programmes. Before joining Biogen, he was CEO and a board member at ZymoGenetics, where he led the company through its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2010.

Earlier in his career, Dr Williams held senior leadership roles at several prominent biotech companies, including Chief Scientific Officer and EVP R&D at Seattle Genetics (Seagen, acquired by Pfizer in 2023 for $43 billion), and Senior VP and Washington Site Leader at Amgen. He spent over a decade at Immunex, where he served as EVP and Chief Technology Officer, and was a member of the Board of Directors.

Dr Williams currently serves on the boards of numerous biotechnology companies, including Climb Bio (Chair) and CAMP4 Therapeutics, eGenesis and Stablix (Director). He has also previously been Chair or Director on the boards of multiple private and public companies in the US and Europe over the past 30 years, including CytoImmune Therapeutics, Xenikos, Array Biopharma, AC Immune, Ovid Therapeutics, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Regulus Therapeutics, among others.

ENDS

For further information:

Mark Swallow, Sandi Greenwood

E-mail: draigtx@medistrava.com

Draig Therapeutics

E-mail: rmckernan@draigtherapeutics.com

About Draig Therapeutics

Draig Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company with a mission to transform treatments in Neuropsychiatry. The company is leveraging its founders’ unique scientific expertise in modulating the core glutamate / GABA pathways that play a critical role in neuropsychiatric diseases to advance a pipeline of groundbreaking therapies designed to address large unmet patient needs, including in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Draig is the Welsh word for ‘dragon’ and it reflects the company’s origins in Wales. The name and logo were inspired by this heritage, reflecting its scientific roots stemming from Cardiff University.

Draig was co-founded by Cardiff University and SV Health Investors, which led the seed financing with ICG, and is backed by other leading healthcare venture firms including Access Biotechnology, Canaan Partners, SR One, Sanofi Ventures and Schroders Capital. For more information, please visit www.draigtherapeutics.com

Attachment