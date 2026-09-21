Dr. Maximilian Doebler appointed Chief Executive Officer of HMNC Brain Health as Company moves into next phase of global growth

HMNC recently closed a $50 million Series B financing and a European commercialization partnership with MEDICE for its Ketabon program

Doebler has helped shape HMNC's development since 2019, most recently as Managing Director and Chief Business Officer

MUNICH, Germany, September 21, 2026 – HMNC Brain Health ("HMNC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage neuroscience company developing more accessible therapies for difficult-to-treat depression, today announced the appointment of Dr. Maximilian Doebler as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Doebler leads HMNC as it moves into its next phase of global growth and development. The Company is advancing a portfolio of two late-stage clinical assets for difficult-to-treat depression, including treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD). These are lead asset Ketabon (KET01), an oral prolonged-release ketamine formulation for TRD, designed for at-home use; and Nelivabon (BH-200), a first-in-class oral vasopressin receptor antagonist targeting the stress axis.

Dr. Doebler joined HMNC in 2019 and has served as Managing Director and Chief Business Officer since 2022. Earlier this year, under his leadership, HMNC completed a $50 million first closing of its Series B financing, entered into a strategic licensing agreement granting MEDICE exclusive European commercialization rights for KET01, and appointed Dr. Bjørn Grønning as Chief Medical Officer. During his time at HMNC, Dr. Doebler has overseen the clinical progression of KET01 and BH-200. This has included the Phase 2 KET01-02 trial in TRD and a head-to-head study, demonstrating minimal dissociation, with data published in JAMA Network Open in June 2026; and the Phase 2b OLIVE trial for BH-200, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in more than 300 patients with MDD.

Professor Thomas Szucs, Chairman of the Board, HMNC, said: "Max has been central to the progress HMNC has made in recent years, including moving our clinical programs towards Phase 3, signing a European commercial partnership with MEDICE, and closing the first round of our Series B financing. He combines a clear understanding of our science with the commercial judgement needed to build a company, and we are excited about continuing to work with him as he leads us through the next stage of global growth and development.”

Dr. Maximilian Doebler, Chief Executive Officer, HMNC, said: "It is a privilege to lead HMNC and our expert and committed team who are working urgently to help patients with depression. Around 300 million people live with this debilitating disease, and a third of these are not helped sufficiently by the treatments available today. We are focused on making it as easy as possible for them to access safe, targeted and effective treatments. With a robust late-stage clinical portfolio and an active R&D program in precision tools and biomarkers, I am confident that HMNC is well-placed to make a difference for patients, working with partners around the world.”

Contact

ICR Healthcare

Tracy Cheung / Ashley Tapp / Kris Lam

E-mail: HMNCBrainHealth@icrhealthcare.com

About HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH)

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC) is a clinical-stage neuroscience company developing mental health therapies. With an initial focus on difficult-to-treat depression, including treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and adjunctive therapies for major depressive disorder (MDD), HMNC’s pipeline includes two late-stage programs. Lead asset Ketabon (KET01), partnered with MEDICE for European commercialization, is an oral prolonged-release ketamine formulation for TRD, designed for at-home use. Nelivabon (BH-200) is a first-in-class oral vasopressin receptor antagonist targeting the stress axis, with potential in TRD and adjunctive MDD. By advancing targeted and accessible treatment options, HMNC aims to address significant unmet needs of millions of patients who are not helped sufficiently by existing mental health therapies. The Company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Find out more at www.hmnc-brainhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.