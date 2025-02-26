Dovetail Genomics Announces Early Access Service for FFPE Sample Analysis, Enhancing Cancer Research Capabilities

Unlocking High-Sensitivity Structural Variant Detection and RNA Profiling for Cancer Research

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics , a leading innovator in genomic solutions, today announces the availability of its early access services for FFPE (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded) sample analysis, offering new capabilities for detecting structural variants and profiling RNA in oncology research. This service includes the detection of structural variants using Dovetail’s proprietary linked-read chemistry, along with RNA profiling to validate gene fusion events and assess gene transcription levels. Together, these technologies provide a comprehensive approach to uncovering structural variation and its impact on cancer-related transcriptional output.

“FFPE is a notoriously challenging sample type for molecular testing with few compatible technologies for genomic analysis. Dovetail’s unique linked-read approach and analysis solution unlocks genome-wide structural variant detection with 100x higher sensitivity over conventional short read NGS methods,” said Lisa Munding, VP of Research and Development at Dovetail Genomics. “This advancement not only enhances our ability to perform research on precious cancer samples but also empowers the scientific community to push the boundaries of cancer understanding and, ultimately, pave the way for new treatment options.”

FFPE samples, widely used in clinical research, present unique challenges due to the fragmentation of nucleic acids caused by the fixation process. Traditional NGS methods often struggle to detect large structural variants in these samples, particularly those with low tumor fractions. Dovetail’s linked-read approach addresses these challenges, offering high sensitivity and data quality that is comparable to fresh frozen samples in over 90% of FFPE samples tested. The service is designed to detect structural variants even in samples with as low as 20% tumor fraction at 30x coverage.

In addition to structural variant detection, Dovetail’s RNA-seq offering uses a proprietary library preparation method from Claret Bioscience that efficiently converts RNA, even in highly fragmented samples. This results in a more comprehensive RNA profile and improved data mapping, providing researchers with a clearer understanding of gene expression and its role in cancer.

“The Dovetail FFPE Assay is transforming our approach to challenging FFPE samples,” said Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan, Director, Michigan Center for Translational Pathology, S.P. Hicks Endowed Professor of Pathology, Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and American Cancer Society Research Professor. “It unlocks previously inaccessible genetic information by detecting clinically relevant structural variants that standard NGS simply misses. This breakthrough is providing highly accurate insights into SV-based drivers in prostate cancer, greatly enhancing our research capabilities.”

Dovetail is accepting a limited number of projects for the early access program. A representative from Dovetail Genomics is currently onsite at the 2025 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference, and available to meet with interested researchers to discuss the new early access service. Researchers with critical sample testing needs are encouraged to reach out to Matt Easterday (matt@edenrocsciences.com) for consideration.

Dovetail Genomics, a subsidiary of Cantata Bio and an Edenroc Sciences company, is a leading Dovetail Genomics is a linked-read technology company that unlocks access to the genome at an unparalleled level. Through Dovetail Genomics’ proprietary technologies, we provide access to epigenetics, genetic variation, and genome assembly using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches to generate long-range information from short-read sequencing data, capturing unseen genomic features as they exist in the cell. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics’ unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large genetic variation detection, de novo chromosome assembly, and haplotype phasing in the fields of population genomics, human disease, and drug discovery. Through our services and assay kit offerings, Dovetail Genomics is ready to partner with you to elevate your genome research to a new level. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit. Follow Dovetail on Bluesky (@dtgenomics.bsky.social) or X/Twitter (@DTGenomics).

