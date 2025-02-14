DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2025 to 2034

In terms of revenue, the global DNA sequencing industry is estimated to garner $51.31 billion by 2034, increasing from $14.70 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 14.90% from 2025 to 2034.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1189

Global DNA Sequencing Industry Highlights:

🔹North America led the global industry with the largest share of 51% in 2024.

🔹The Consumables segment has held the largest market share in 2024.

🔹The Next-generation Sequencing segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2024.

🔹The Oncology segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2024.

🔹The Academic Research segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024.

Global DNA Sequencing Industry Overview and Potential

DNA sequencing is a laboratory technique to determine the exact sequence of nucleotides or the order of nucleic acid bases in a DNA molecule. This technique allows scientists to understand the function of genes and the entire information about the genome. Technological advancements and automation made these techniques faster and less expensive. About 100,000 billion bases per year are sequenced by many laboratories, and genome sequencing is possible in just a few thousand dollars. Furthermore, next-generation sequencing is a scalable technology that allows researchers clinical investigations, understand health, diagnose diseases, and provide treatments.

The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) Genome Technology Program along with its Advanced DNA Sequencing Technology awards supported the development of new DNA sequencing technologies to promote cost-effectiveness in the market. Moreover, some of the widely used techniques are DNA sequencing by synthesis and single molecule DNA sequencing which include Sanger DNA sequencing, massively parallel DNA sequencing, and nanopore DNA sequencing. The National Cancer Institute allows its scientists to read the genetic code of a DNA sample with the help of computer applications.

Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Global DNA Sequencing Industry

Generative artificial intelligence plays a vital role in designing DNA sequences that switch genes ON and OFF. AI helps improve DNA analysis by eliminating the need for additional tests. According to Cambridge-based researchers, AI applied to exome sequencing data helps detect disease-causing copy number variants. Researchers use the machine learning field of AI to increase the accuracy of detecting copy number variants (CNVs) in exome sequencing data.

🔹Researchers at Yale School of Medicine (YSM), the Jackson Laboratory, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University developed a new generative AI method to design the regulatory elements that precisely control the switch ON of genes in cells.

Who is the Leader in DNA Sequencing?

🔸Illumina holds approximately 80% of the DNA sequencing market share, making it the most dominant player in the industry.

🔸Cutting-Edge Technology: Illumina’s sequencing platforms, such as NovaSeq, NextSeq, and MiSeq, offer high-speed, high-accuracy sequencing at a lower cost compared to competitors.

🔸Global Presence: The company operates worldwide, supplying sequencing solutions to universities, research labs, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies.

🔸Continuous Innovation: Illumina is always at the forefront of innovation, investing in new technologies such as single-cell sequencing and long-read sequencing.

🔸Strong Financial Performance: With a revenue of $4.526 billion in 2021, Illumina continues to grow and expand its influence in genomics.

How big is the DNA sequencing market?

According to Precedence Research, the global DNA sequencing market size was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit over USD 51.31 billion by 2034. The market is poised to grow at a solid CAGR of 14.90% from 2025 to 2034. The North America DNA sequencing market size reached USD 6.52 billion in 2024 and is registering a CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

Browse Detailed Insights of DNA Sequencing Market @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dna-sequencing-market

Global DNA Sequencing Industry Major Trends:

Transcriptomics:

It has revolutionized the next-generation sequencing technology by allowing the study of transcriptome which is the complete set of RNA molecules in an organism. These high-throughput and cost-effective methods offer the profiling and analysis of RNA molecules. Additionally, researchers can obtain detailed information about gene expression, non-coding RNA regulation, alternative splicing, and several biological processes.

mRNA sequencing can sequence and quantify the mRNA molecules which provides deep insights into the expressed genes in a biological sample.

Agricultural Research:

Researchers can perform the whole genome sequencing of crops and livestock through which they can identify variant sites. Furthermore, bioinformatics analysis expands ways to identify genes associated with agronomic traits or complex functional genes. This method assists in breed selection and crop improvement, while researchers can identify the principal regulatory factors contributing to rice flowering response using the whole genome data and RNA sequencing data from cultivated and hybrid rice.

Moreover, the whole genome sequences of the germplasms help to understand the genetic basis of crops and livestock.

Medical Research:

Whole genome sequencing is widely utilized in several medical research areas, such as genetic testing, medical diagnosis, and cancer research. Through sequencing the entire genome, it is possible to detect all pathogenic variants, complex genetic diseases, single-gene disorders, chromosomal abnormalities, etc.

Moreover, whole genome sequencing can detect diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension, Batten’s disease, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The whole genome sequences of tumor and normal tissues from cancer patients help identify the causative genes, mutations, and carcinogenic mechanisms of cancer, offering personalized therapy and precision medicine.

Global DNA Sequencing Industry Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 14.9% Market Size in 2024 USD 12.79 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 14.70 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 51.31 Billion Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Historic Years 2020 to 2023 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, technology, Application, End Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa