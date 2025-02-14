DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2025 to 2034

In terms of revenue, the global DNA sequencing industry is estimated to garner $51.31 billion by 2034, increasing from $14.70 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 14.90% from 2025 to 2034.
Global DNA Sequencing Industry Highlights:
🔹North America led the global industry with the largest share of 51% in 2024.
🔹The Consumables segment has held the largest market share in 2024.
🔹The Next-generation Sequencing segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2024.
🔹The Oncology segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2024.
🔹The Academic Research segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024.
Global DNA Sequencing Industry Overview and Potential
DNA sequencing is a laboratory technique to determine the exact sequence of nucleotides or the order of nucleic acid bases in a DNA molecule. This technique allows scientists to understand the function of genes and the entire information about the genome. Technological advancements and automation made these techniques faster and less expensive. About 100,000 billion bases per year are sequenced by many laboratories, and genome sequencing is possible in just a few thousand dollars. Furthermore, next-generation sequencing is a scalable technology that allows researchers clinical investigations, understand health, diagnose diseases, and provide treatments.
The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) Genome Technology Program along with its Advanced DNA Sequencing Technology awards supported the development of new DNA sequencing technologies to promote cost-effectiveness in the market. Moreover, some of the widely used techniques are DNA sequencing by synthesis and single molecule DNA sequencing which include Sanger DNA sequencing, massively parallel DNA sequencing, and nanopore DNA sequencing. The National Cancer Institute allows its scientists to read the genetic code of a DNA sample with the help of computer applications.
Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Global DNA Sequencing Industry
Generative artificial intelligence plays a vital role in designing DNA sequences that switch genes ON and OFF. AI helps improve DNA analysis by eliminating the need for additional tests. According to Cambridge-based researchers, AI applied to exome sequencing data helps detect disease-causing copy number variants. Researchers use the machine learning field of AI to increase the accuracy of detecting copy number variants (CNVs) in exome sequencing data.
🔹Researchers at Yale School of Medicine (YSM), the Jackson Laboratory, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University developed a new generative AI method to design the regulatory elements that precisely control the switch ON of genes in cells.
Who is the Leader in DNA Sequencing?
🔸Illumina holds approximately 80% of the DNA sequencing market share, making it the most dominant player in the industry.
🔸Cutting-Edge Technology: Illumina’s sequencing platforms, such as NovaSeq, NextSeq, and MiSeq, offer high-speed, high-accuracy sequencing at a lower cost compared to competitors.
🔸Global Presence: The company operates worldwide, supplying sequencing solutions to universities, research labs, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies.
🔸Continuous Innovation: Illumina is always at the forefront of innovation, investing in new technologies such as single-cell sequencing and long-read sequencing.
🔸Strong Financial Performance: With a revenue of $4.526 billion in 2021, Illumina continues to grow and expand its influence in genomics.
How big is the DNA sequencing market?
According to Precedence Research, the global DNA sequencing market size was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit over USD 51.31 billion by 2034. The market is poised to grow at a solid CAGR of 14.90% from 2025 to 2034. The North America DNA sequencing market size reached USD 6.52 billion in 2024 and is registering a CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.
Global DNA Sequencing Industry Major Trends:
Transcriptomics:
It has revolutionized the next-generation sequencing technology by allowing the study of transcriptome which is the complete set of RNA molecules in an organism. These high-throughput and cost-effective methods offer the profiling and analysis of RNA molecules. Additionally, researchers can obtain detailed information about gene expression, non-coding RNA regulation, alternative splicing, and several biological processes.
mRNA sequencing can sequence and quantify the mRNA molecules which provides deep insights into the expressed genes in a biological sample.
Agricultural Research:
Researchers can perform the whole genome sequencing of crops and livestock through which they can identify variant sites. Furthermore, bioinformatics analysis expands ways to identify genes associated with agronomic traits or complex functional genes. This method assists in breed selection and crop improvement, while researchers can identify the principal regulatory factors contributing to rice flowering response using the whole genome data and RNA sequencing data from cultivated and hybrid rice.
Moreover, the whole genome sequences of the germplasms help to understand the genetic basis of crops and livestock.
Medical Research:
Whole genome sequencing is widely utilized in several medical research areas, such as genetic testing, medical diagnosis, and cancer research. Through sequencing the entire genome, it is possible to detect all pathogenic variants, complex genetic diseases, single-gene disorders, chromosomal abnormalities, etc.
Moreover, whole genome sequencing can detect diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension, Batten’s disease, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The whole genome sequences of tumor and normal tissues from cancer patients help identify the causative genes, mutations, and carcinogenic mechanisms of cancer, offering personalized therapy and precision medicine.
Global DNA Sequencing Industry Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Key Statistics
|
CAGR 2025 to 2034
|
14.9%
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 12.79 Billion
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 14.70 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 51.31 Billion
|
Leading Region
|
North America
|
Fastest Growing Region
|
Asia Pacific
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Historic Years
|
2020 to 2023
|
Forecast Years
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Product, technology, Application, End Use, and Regions
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344 U.S. DNA Sequencing Market Size to Achieve USD 18.75 Bn by 2034 The
U.S. DNA sequencing market size has been calculated at USD 5.28 billion in 2025
and is projected to achieve USD 18.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a notable CAGR
of 15.14% from 2025 to 2034. North
America dominated the DNA sequencing market due to several contributing factors
including technological developments of significant firms, strong investments
in R&D, and the availability of healthcare infrastructure. Several
government programs in the U.S. and Canada support research on cancer
treatments and medication development. The nation is rapidly growing in
biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors due to the advancements in diagnostics
and treatments. The U.S. research focuses on understanding the functions of at
least 80% of the recently discovered genes. The
U.S. also tries to sequence the genomes of 1 million microbial species in 5
years. Moreover, the National Science Foundation in the U.S. noticeably invested
in the biotechnology sectors by allowing the
utilization of living organisms to produce goods and services for the welfare
of society and accelerate scientific discovery. The Canadian government is
making great efforts to strengthen the biomanufacturing industries of the
country to provide effective and safe therapies to the Canadian people. The
funding amount and investments support Canadian capabilities in vaccination,
biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biomanufacturing. 🔹In April 2024, the World
Health Organization (WHO) accelerated the first regional expert meeting to
promote access to human genomics for public health in Manila, Philipines. Asia
Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the DNA sequencing
market during the forecast period due to the strategic business expansion
driven by international enterprises which expands consumer base. The
DNA sequencing market in India is growing at the fastest rate while China is
leading with the biggest market share in the Asia Pacific region. With the
strategic collaborations and developments across the nation, the Department of
Biotechnology (DBT) of the Government of India is leading in biotechnological
innovations and entrepreneurship. The ongoing research in HLA and prenatal NGS
testing along with international collaborations with U.S. and European
companies will drive the region’s growth remarkably. Moreover, Japan and India
are leading with the developments in genomics, and the All India Institute
of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur established a WGS facility. 🔹 In August 2024, the Food
and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations announced that it
will organize a global meeting on whole genome sequencing (WGS) for food safety
and water surveillance in May 2025 within the One Health Framework. Global DNA Sequencing Industry Segmentation Analysis: Product Analysis The
consumables segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to the rising
demand for sequencing consumables including kits, goods, reagents, and other
supplies necessary for several sequencing technologies. The continuous
advancements in genomics and sequencing methods drive the growth of this
segment. The
widespread use of next-generation sequencing technology in clinical diagnosis,
personalized medicine, and research accelerated the need for specialized
consumables. The leading industries provide several products that are designed
to be compatible with different sequencing systems. The significant role of
genomics in biomedical research and healthcare boosts the expansion of this
segment in the market. Technology Analysis The
next-generation sequencing segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to
its potential to sequence millions of DNA fragments. The advantages of this
technology in achieving comprehensive data on genome structure, gene activity,
genetic variants, and behavioral changes in genes drive the growth of this
segment remarkably. The
motives of this technology to improve data analysis, sequence data, and lower
expenses rapidly and precisely boost the segmental growth in the market. The
favorable ways to understand diseases and recommended therapy by gaining deep
insights into genetics surge the market’s growth. Application Analysis The
oncology segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to the importance of
sequential sequencing in the study of cancer. The NGS and other related
technologies have the potential to sequence thousands of tumor tissue samples. The
genetic databases and related tools help to identify certain genetic
abnormalities that promote the growth of several types of cancer. Researchers
can study the genetic makeup of cancer and its evolution through sequencing. Scientists
can also understand the responsiveness of cancer to treatments and its
resistance. End User Analysis The
academic research segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to its
potential related to the methodical study of a research problem or scenario. Academic
research aims to find facts by addressing issues to find solutions. Moreover,
the government's efforts and noticeable expenditures in research and
development in the DNA sequencing field drive this segmental growth. Browse More Insights: 🔹Targeted DNA RNA
Sequencing Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/targeted-dna-rna-sequencing-market 🔹Sequencing Reagents Market:
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sequencing-reagents-market 🔹Genomics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genomics-market 🔹Single Cell Sequencing
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/single-cell-sequencing-market 🔹Sequencing Consumables
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sequencing-consumables-market 🔹Short-read Sequencing
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/short-read-sequencing-market 🔹DNA Diagnostics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dna-diagnostics-market 🔹Metagenomic Sequencing
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/metagenomic-sequencing-market 🔹Genotyping Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genotyping-market DNA Synthesizer Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dna-synthesizer-market 🔹Target Sequencing And
Resequencing Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/target-sequencing-and-resequencing-market 🔹Artificial Intelligence in
Genomics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market 🔹Personalized Genomics
Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/personalized-genomics-market Global DNA Sequencing Industry Competitive Landscape and Major
Breakthroughs The
DNA sequencing market continues to evolve rapidly and showcase remarkable
advancements in 2023 and 2024, with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major
players such as Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Perkin Elmer, Thermo
Fisher Scientific, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., Bio-Rad
Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Myriad Genetics,
etc. hold a dominating position in the DNA sequencing market. These companies
utilize their strong resources and technological expertise to provide promising
medical products, medical devices, and related services by implementing
stringent safety policies and good manufacturing practices. What is Going Around the Globe? 🔹In June 2024, Illumina
announced the integration of its latest chemistry across the most popular
high-throughput sequencers and reagents for its NGS instruments which enables
researchers to achieve high precision, speed, and accuracy for customers at low
costs. 🔹In November 2024, the Department
of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC)
introduced the ‘One Day One Genome Initiative’ to highlight the remarkable
microbial potential of India. This event was organized on the 1st
foundation day of BRIC held at the National Institute of Immunology (NII),
New Delhi. Segments Covered in the Report: By Product 🔹Instruments 🔹Consumables 🔹Services By Technology 🔹Third Generation DNA Sequencing 🔹Next-Generation Sequencing 🔹Sanger Sequencing By Application 🔹Clinical Investigation 🔹Oncology 🔹Forensics & Agrigenomics 🔹Reproductive Health 🔹HLA Typing 🔹Others By End-Use 🔹Clinical Research 🔹Academic Research 🔹Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies 🔹Hospitals & Clinics 🔹Others By Geography 🔹 North America 🔹 Europe 🔹 Asia Pacific 🔹Latin America 🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA) Thanks for reading you can also get
individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North
America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Immediate
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344 Precedence
Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth
data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a
comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research
tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry
trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription
plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information. Browse
Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription About
Us Precedence
Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an
unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe
across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving
deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread
crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different
client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare,
innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and
aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Web:
https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our
Blogs: Towards
Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts
| Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor For
Latest Update Follow Us:
U.S. DNA Sequencing Market Size to Achieve USD 18.75 Bn by 2034
The U.S. DNA sequencing market size has been calculated at USD 5.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to achieve USD 18.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a notable CAGR of 15.14% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominated the DNA sequencing market due to several contributing factors including technological developments of significant firms, strong investments in R&D, and the availability of healthcare infrastructure. Several government programs in the U.S. and Canada support research on cancer treatments and medication development. The nation is rapidly growing in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors due to the advancements in diagnostics and treatments. The U.S. research focuses on understanding the functions of at least 80% of the recently discovered genes.
The U.S. also tries to sequence the genomes of 1 million microbial species in 5 years. Moreover, the National Science Foundation in the U.S. noticeably invested in the biotechnology sectors by allowing the utilization of living organisms to produce goods and services for the welfare of society and accelerate scientific discovery. The Canadian government is making great efforts to strengthen the biomanufacturing industries of the country to provide effective and safe therapies to the Canadian people. The funding amount and investments support Canadian capabilities in vaccination, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biomanufacturing.
🔹In April 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) accelerated the first regional expert meeting to promote access to human genomics for public health in Manila, Philipines.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the DNA sequencing market during the forecast period due to the strategic business expansion driven by international enterprises which expands consumer base.
The DNA sequencing market in India is growing at the fastest rate while China is leading with the biggest market share in the Asia Pacific region. With the strategic collaborations and developments across the nation, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) of the Government of India is leading in biotechnological innovations and entrepreneurship. The ongoing research in HLA and prenatal NGS testing along with international collaborations with U.S. and European companies will drive the region’s growth remarkably. Moreover, Japan and India are leading with the developments in genomics, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur established a WGS facility.
🔹 In August 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations announced that it will organize a global meeting on whole genome sequencing (WGS) for food safety and water surveillance in May 2025 within the One Health Framework.
Global DNA Sequencing Industry Segmentation Analysis:
Product Analysis
The consumables segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to the rising demand for sequencing consumables including kits, goods, reagents, and other supplies necessary for several sequencing technologies. The continuous advancements in genomics and sequencing methods drive the growth of this segment.
The widespread use of next-generation sequencing technology in clinical diagnosis, personalized medicine, and research accelerated the need for specialized consumables. The leading industries provide several products that are designed to be compatible with different sequencing systems. The significant role of genomics in biomedical research and healthcare boosts the expansion of this segment in the market.
Technology Analysis
The next-generation sequencing segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to its potential to sequence millions of DNA fragments. The advantages of this technology in achieving comprehensive data on genome structure, gene activity, genetic variants, and behavioral changes in genes drive the growth of this segment remarkably.
The motives of this technology to improve data analysis, sequence data, and lower expenses rapidly and precisely boost the segmental growth in the market. The favorable ways to understand diseases and recommended therapy by gaining deep insights into genetics surge the market’s growth.
Application Analysis
The oncology segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to the importance of sequential sequencing in the study of cancer. The NGS and other related technologies have the potential to sequence thousands of tumor tissue samples.
The genetic databases and related tools help to identify certain genetic abnormalities that promote the growth of several types of cancer. Researchers can study the genetic makeup of cancer and its evolution through sequencing. Scientists can also understand the responsiveness of cancer to treatments and its resistance.
End User Analysis
The academic research segment dominated the DNA sequencing market due to its potential related to the methodical study of a research problem or scenario. Academic research aims to find facts by addressing issues to find solutions. Moreover, the government's efforts and noticeable expenditures in research and development in the DNA sequencing field drive this segmental growth.
Global DNA Sequencing Industry Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs
The DNA sequencing market continues to evolve rapidly and showcase remarkable advancements in 2023 and 2024, with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Perkin Elmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Myriad Genetics, etc. hold a dominating position in the DNA sequencing market. These companies utilize their strong resources and technological expertise to provide promising medical products, medical devices, and related services by implementing stringent safety policies and good manufacturing practices.
What is Going Around the Globe?
🔹In June 2024, Illumina announced the integration of its latest chemistry across the most popular high-throughput sequencers and reagents for its NGS instruments which enables researchers to achieve high precision, speed, and accuracy for customers at low costs.
🔹In November 2024, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) introduced the ‘One Day One Genome Initiative’ to highlight the remarkable microbial potential of India. This event was organized on the 1st foundation day of BRIC held at the National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi.
Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product
🔹Instruments
🔹Consumables
🔹Services
By Technology
🔹Third Generation DNA Sequencing
🔹Next-Generation Sequencing
🔹Sanger Sequencing
By Application
🔹Clinical Investigation
🔹Oncology
🔹Forensics & Agrigenomics
🔹Reproductive Health
🔹HLA Typing
🔹Others
By End-Use
🔹Clinical Research
🔹Academic Research
🔹Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
🔹Hospitals & Clinics
🔹Others
By Geography
🔹 North America
🔹 Europe
🔹 Asia Pacific
🔹Latin America
🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
