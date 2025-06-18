DNA Read, Write and Edit Market are Powering a $26.46 Billion Genomics Revolution

The global DNA reading, writing and edit market size was valued at USD 7.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 8.35 billion in 2025, projected to reach approximately USD 26.46 billion by 2034, growing at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.63% from 2025 to 2034.

Significantly contributing factors like boosting technological advancements in DNA sequencing, synthesis, and gene manipulation technologies like CRISPR, rising cases of genetic disorders, and the global movement towards personalized medicine are driving the growth of the market. Also, DNA has a robust, long-term, high-density data storage medium that is also a growth factor.

DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market Highlights

• DNA read, write, and edit industry poised to reach USD 7.35 billion in 2024.

• Forecasted to grow to USD 26.46 billion by 2034.

• Expected to maintain a CAGR of 13.63% in 2025.

• North America led the global DNA read, write, and edit market share by 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest in the projected period.

• By product type, the kits and reagents segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By product type, the cell line engineering segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years.

• By technology type, the CRISPR-Cas systems segment held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By technology type, the TALEN segment is expected to be the fastest-growing over the projected timeframe.

• By delivery mode type, the viral vectors segment led the global DNA read, write, and edit market in 2024.

• By delivery mode type, the microinjections segment is expected to grow significantly in the projected period.

• By targeted organism type, the human segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By targeted organism type, the animal segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.

• By application type, the gene therapy segment dominated the global DNA read, write, and edit market in 2024.

• By application type, the synthetic biology segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

• By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the upcoming years.

Market Overview

The DNA read, write, and edit market is experiencing crucial growth over the globe due to the merging factors such as increasing genetic disorder cases, rising demand for customized treatments, and technological developments, including CRISPR gene editing. Moreover, genome editing is one of the accelerating widespread terms that refers to any technology that enables DNA modification in organisms, including plants, bacteria, and animals. Also, the rising NGS (next-generation sequencing) for rapid sequencing and AI-based DNA analysis are propelling the market growth.

Escalating Adoption of Personalized Medicine and Synthetic Biology: Major Potential

In the DNA read, write, and edit market, a prime rising opportunity is the development of personalized medicine. Moreover, these types of medicines are also termed as precision medicine, which are derived by using an individual’s genetic pattern to customise medical decisions in mitigation, diagnosis, and treatment. Particularly, they are employed in the development of targeted therapies in different conditions, like cancer and neurological diseases. As well as one more budding opportunity is the development of novel synthetic materials, biofuels, and pharmaceutical products.

The DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market: Regional Analysis

North America held the dominant revenue share of the market in 2024, due to rising demand for personalized therapeutic drugs, particularly in cancer and neurological targeting therapies, and along with this, breakthroughs in gene-manipulating technologies such as CRISPR. As well as this region has a robust R&D landscape, allied with well-developed infrastructure, fueling demand for market growth.

One of the emerging development countries in North America in the respective market is the US, which has been facing major growth due to contributing factors like technological advancements like CRISPR/Cas9, US FDA approval for new therapies including Casgevy and Lyfgenia, and growing demand for synthetic DNA services used in rare diseases.

For instance,

• In March 2025, IDT and Elegen launched their strategic partnership to enable transforming faster synthesis of long, complex DNA sequences up to 15kb.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing the Fastest Growth of the Market During the Forecast Period

In Asia Pacific, the DNA read, write, and edit market is facing major growth due to the significant population suffering from genetic disorders, which need highly sophisticated, efficient, and effective treatment. Moreover, this region has been emphasizing on development of novel gene therapies and genomic studies for the emergence of personalized medicine. Primarily showing growth in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea by acquiring new technologies in their respective market.

Different ASAP Countries and Their Latest Launches in the DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market

Countries Launches China (October 2024) Illumina launched a novel benchtop next-generation sequencing (NGS) system created to be easily approachable for use in smaller labs. Japan (January 2025) Taiwan’s advanced genomics and cancer personalized medicine partner launches bladder cancer screening test in Japan, to analyze genomic DNA from urine using NGS technology. India (May 2025) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, launched two genome-edited rice varieties - DRR Rice 100 (Kamla) and Pusa DST Rice 1, which were developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at Bharat Ratna C.

The DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market Segmentation Analysis

By product type analysis

The kits and reagents segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024, fueled by the application of different kits and reagents in widespread DNA-related activities, such as fundamental research, diagnostics, and gene therapy. Also, they are formulated to enable standardized protocols and quality control estimations, ensure their accuracy level, and reproducibility results.

By product type, the cell line engineering segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the projected timeframe. This segment is basically influenced by the particular utilization in cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation. Cell line engineering is widely applied in the production of therapeutic proteins, antibodies, or other biomolecules, and bioreactors.

By technology type analysis

The CRISPR-Cas systems segment led the DNA read, write, and edit market in 2024. This is one of the primary technologies used in gene editing by enabling alteration in DNA sequences. The CRISPR-Cas systems are highly used in gene therapies to cure inherited disorders such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia, also in novel development in cancer research, and in drug discovery to screen robust drug targets.

On the other hand, the TALEN segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected timeframe. TALEN (Transcription Activator-like Effector Nucleases) technology is experiencing major expansion in the DNA read, write, and edit market as it can be used in study of the pathways in genetic diseases by designing animal models with particular mutations, in alteration of genes in cell lines to develop new drug candidates and in study of numerous biological processes, such as gene function, cell signalling, etc.

By delivery mode type analysis

By delivery mode type, the viral vectors segment dominated the market in 2024, driven by its broad applications in gene therapy to convey functional DNA sequences into target cells, modification in viruses to develop vaccines, also in delivering antigens or whole viral genomes to stimulate the immune system and develop protective immunity.

On the other hand, the microinjections segment is expected to grow significantly in the projected period. These are widely used in the creation of transgenic animals and the control of individual cells. Because of diversity, as used in the study of gene function, designing disease models, and even the novel techniques in gene therapy development.

By targeted organism type analysis

The human segment showed dominance in the DNA read, write, and edit market in 2024. Due to the wide range of applications, like the identification of particular genetic mutations which are linked with numerous diseases, in pharmacogenomics to develop personalized medicine, and in cancer research to develop targeted therapies and customized cancer treatments.

By targeted organism type, the animal segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years. Usually, animals are used as model organisms or species in R&D. Often, they are employed in gene studies, modification of genomes, and development of medications for different diseases, along with this, they are used in agricultural purposes such as breeding and disease resistance.

By application type analysis

The gene therapy segment led the market in 2024. Mainly, it involves the utilization of DNA in the modification or replacement of genetic material to mitigate genetic disorders. Widely involved gene applications are treating different genetic issues, such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), hemophilia, muscular dystrophy, sickle cell anemia, and retinitis pigmentosa. Also, in the enhancement of cell death, delaying tumor growth, and improving the body’s immune system against cancer.

On the other hand, the synthetic biology segment is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years. This segment is fueled by the growing demand in synthetic new drug development, therapies by controlling gene expression and protein function, besides this, also employed in the acceleration of crop yield, bioproductions by using engineered microbes.

By end-user analysis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market. The global companies such as Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific designed diagnostic tools and platforms that utilize DNA sequencing and analysis in the detection of genetic markers connected with diseases like cancer or infectious diseases in the DNA read, write, and edit market. Also, companies are involved in DNA sequencing technologies and platforms for research, which assist in genome studies, identification of genome alterations, and recognition of mechanisms of diseases.

By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. They are heavily involved in evolving novel DNA reading, writing, and editing techniques, pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge. Moreover, in the understanding of the fundamentals of genetic diseases, collaborations with pharmaceutical companies are also expanding the market growth.

DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market Companies:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Illumina

• Twist Bioscience

• Agilent Technologies

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Roche Holding AG

• Pacific Biosciences

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In March 2025, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), a leader in affordable indigenous vaccine development, introduced its arrival into cell and gene therapy (CGT) and viral vector production at Genome Valley.

• In May 2025, Ribbon Bio GmbH, the DNA synthesis company, launched MiroSynth™ DNA, their first commercial product created to meet the rising demand for complex and highly precise synthetic DNA molecules.

• In May 2025, RootPath, an innovator in next-generation gene synthesis and synthetic biology solutions, launched the Megabase Spark, a quarterly initiative targeted at enabling impressive but underfinanced research projects with free synthetic DNA.

• In October 2024, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company providing customers to accomplish through its offering of highly potential synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, has introduced the FlexPrep™ Ultra-High Throughput Library Preparation Kit, developed with a proprietary Twist-developed enzyme to allow throughput at a less expensive, and escalate the acquisition of NGS by microarray users in population and agrigenomics.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

• The global GMP plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at USD 250 million in 2024, rose to USD 273.35 million in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 608.57 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.34%.

• The DNA vaccine market valued at USD 553.89 million in 2024, the market grew to USD 590 million in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 1,041.68 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.52%.

• The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market was USD 6.01 billion in 2023 and is set to grow to USD 43.04 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 20.7%.

• The APAC viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market was USD 1.38 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.68 billion in 2025, and may reach USD 10.01 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 21.93%.

• The animal genetics market was worth USD 6.51 billion in 2024, rose to USD 6.93 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 12.11 billion by 2034, growing at 6.4% CAGR.

• The DNA diagnostics market size valued at USD 10.69 billion in 2023, this market may grow to USD 17.44 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.55%.

• The plasmid DNA manufacturing market stood at USD 1.85 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to hit USD 12.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18.77%.

• The gRNA market was USD 499.21 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 3.30 billion by 2034, with an 18.72% CAGR.

• The genome editing market is expected to grow from USD 10.98 billion in 2025 to USD 44.95 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 16.95%.

• The Direct-To-Consumer genetic testing market valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2024 and USD 3.05 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow to USD 21.85 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 24.44%.

DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market Segmentation

By Type of Product

• Kits and Reagents

• Cell Line Engineering

• Animal Models

• Services

By Type of Technology

• CRISPR-Cas Systems

• TALEN’s

• ZFN’s

• Base Editors

By Type of Delivery Mode

• Viral Vectors

• Non-Viral Vectors

• Electroporation

• Microinjection

By Type of Targeted Organism

• Humans

• Animals

• Plants

By Type of Application

• Gene Therapy

• Diagnostics

• Biotechnology

• Agricultural

• Synthetic Biology

By End Users

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Clinical Research Organizations

• Other End Users

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

