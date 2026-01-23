Diversatek Healthcare Announces the Launch of the EZ-Ject Injection Needle

New injection needle features a one-step locking mechanism designed for safety, reliability, and efficient endoscopic procedures.

Diversatek Healthcare, a provider of gastrointestinal devices and diagnostic testing systems, has launched its EZ-Ject™ Injection Needle, expanding its proven line of high-performance therapeutic endoscopy devices.

The EZ-Ject Injection Needle features a one-step locking mechanism that secures the needle in place with no twisting required. A Diversatek Healthcare customer described the locking mechanism as "simple and secure," highlighting its ease of use during GI procedures.

Designed for control and clinical confidence, the EZ-Ject Injection Needle handle includes:

Thumb-and-forefinger groove that facilitates one-handed actuation

Audible and tactile click confirms one-step locking during needle deployment and retraction

A sharp, double-beveled needle with a tapered tip enables smooth penetration with minimal force, while the catheter design ensures consistent delivery of viscous solutions to targeted sites.

"At Diversatek Healthcare, we continuously look for ways to help clinicians perform GI procedures more safely and efficiently," said Stuart Tallmadge, Vice President at Diversatek Healthcare. "The EZ-Ject Injection Needle was developed in response to ongoing customer feedback, with a focus on safety, usability, and reliability, which are key factors in providing exceptional patient care."

The EZ-Ject Injection Needle expands Diversatek Healthcare's hemostasis portfolio and supports lift-assisted polypectomy, functioning as a monotherapy endoscopic device or in combination therapy with the RePlay® Hemostasis Clip or the Lasso™ Rotatable Polypectomy Snare.

To learn more about the EZ-Ject Injection Needle and Diversatek Healthcare's other therapeutic endoscopy solutions, visit diversatekhealthcare.com

About Diversatek Healthcare

Diversatek Healthcare offers innovative gastrointestinal diagnostic testing systems and high-performance devices, backed by exceptional service and expertise. They deliver tailored product solutions and comprehensive clinical education to help GI providers advance care and expand what is possible in gastroenterology. Diversatek Healthcare is a subsidiary of Diversatek, Inc. with global headquarters in Milwaukee, WI, and operations in Colorado, Vietnam, Brazil, and Belgium. Find additional company information at diversatekhealthcare.com.

