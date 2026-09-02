Disc Medicine to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will participate in fireside chats at four upcoming investor conferences:
- Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9th at 8:35 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
- Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10th at 8:00 a.m. ET in Everett, MA.
- Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14th at 10:45 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
- H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15th at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after each event.
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.
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Deerfield Group
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Precision AQ
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