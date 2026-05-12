Disc Medicine Announces Multiple Presentations Across Portfolio at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress

Oral presentation of data from RALLY-MF phase 2 trial of DISC-0974 in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia

Additional abstracts highlighting updates on HELIOS open label extension study of bitopertin in EPP, EPP LIGHT study (patient survey on life and health impact of disease), and DISC-3405 trial in progress for polycythemia vera

Management will host a corporate update conference call on Monday, June 15 at 8:00 am ET



WATERTOWN, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present data from multiple programs in its hematology portfolio, including an oral presentation of data from the RALLY-MF phase 2 trial of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF), at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress, which will be held in Stockholm, Sweden on June 11-14, 2026.

“We look forward to presenting an update from our RALLY-MF trial at EHA, highlighting consistently strong anemia response rates across MF subpopulations and background therapies” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc Medicine. “We will also present updates on our EPP program, including new data from the HELIOS open label extension study of bitopertin in EPP and data from the European cohort of the EPP LIGHT survey, ahead of the expected readout of the APOLLO Phase 3 trial of bitopertin in EPP later this year.”

The oral presentation of data from the Phase 2 RALLY-MF study in patients with anemia of MF will cover N=61 patients with data through April 27, 2026. At the time of the abstract deadline, there were N=43 evaluable patients. Per the abstract now available on the EHA website, major response rates among evaluable patients at the abstract cutoff were 54% (15/28) for the non-transfusion dependent cohort, 67% (6/9) for the lightly transfused (TD Low) cohort, and 50% (3/6) for the heavily transfused (TD High) cohort. Overall response (major response + minor response) was 70%, with similar response regardless of concomitant JAK inhibitor therapy. Additional data and analyses will be included in the presentation at EHA.

Management will host a call following the EHA meeting to review highlights of the presented data and next steps for the company on Monday, June 15 at 8:00am EDT. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).

Bitopertin, DISC-0974, and DISC-3405 are investigational agents and are not approved for use as therapies in any jurisdiction worldwide.

Details of Presentations and Abstracts:

DISC-0974 Oral Presentation:

Abstract Number: S306

Abstract Title: RALLY-MF: Initial efficacy of a phase 2 study of DISC-0974, an anti-hemojuvelin antibody, to treat anemia in myelofibrosis

Session Title: S430 From erythropoiesis to transfusion practice

Session Details: Friday, June 12 (5:15pm – 6:30pm CEST / 11:15am – 12:30pm EDT)

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

Bitopertin Abstracts:

Abstract Code: PS2394 (Poster Presentation)

Abstract Title: Additional safety and efficacy results from HELIOS: A phase 2, open-label, long-term extension study of bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria

Session Details: Saturday, June 13 (6:45pm - 7:45pm CEST / 12:45pm – 1:45pm EDT)

Presenting Author: Amy Dickey, M.D., MSc

Abstract Code: PB4415 (Publication Only)

Abstract Title: Erythropoietic protoporphyria life impact and genetic health trajectory (EPP LIGHT) study: a cross-sectional survey of adults and adolescents in Europe

DISC-3405 Abstract:

Abstract Code: PF909 (Poster Presentation)

Abstract Title: RESTORE-PV – a phase 2 open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the anti-TMPRSS6 monoclonal antibody DISC-3405 in participants with polycythemia vera

Session Details: Friday, June 12 (6:45pm - 7:45pm CEST / 12:45pm – 1:45pm EDT)

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the projected timelines for the presentation of DISC-0974 data. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Disc’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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