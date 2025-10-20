Diorasis Therapeutics Welcomes Dr. Dimitri Azar to Its Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diorasis Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotechnology company developing durable gene therapies for glaucoma and other ophthalmic diseases, today announced the appointment of Dimitri Azar, MD, MBA, AM (hon.), DHL (hon.), to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Azar brings extensive leadership experience and clinical expertise in ophthalmology, biotechnology, and translational medicine. He currently serves as Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and as President and CEO of Lacristat.AI. Dr. Azar has served on the Board of Directors of Novartis, the Scientific Advisory Board at Verily, Alphabet’s life sciences research arm, and the Board of Verb Surgical, a joint venture between Verily and Johnson & Johnson.

Previously, Dr. Azar was Senior Director at Verily and Founding CEO of Twenty Twenty Therapeutics, a joint venture between Santen and Verily, where he led the development of multiple novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies in glaucoma, dry eye, presbyopia, and ophthalmic drug delivery. An accomplished academic leader, Dr. Azar is Field Chair of Ophthalmic Research and Executive Dean Emeritus at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, a former faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, and a former tenured professor at Harvard Medical School. He earned his MD from the AUB and completed his clinical and research training at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and the Schepens Eye Research Institute, respectively.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Azar to our Board of Directors,” said Remis Bistras, Chief Executive Officer of Diorasis Therapeutics. “His deep expertise, global leadership in ophthalmology, and proven track record in innovation will be instrumental as Diorasis advances its first-in-class gene therapy for glaucoma into clinical development.”

Following a successful Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and initiation of GMP manufacturing, Diorasis’s lead program in glaucoma is on track to enter clinical development following completion of toxicology studies and regulatory submissions.

“Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide,” said Dr. Dimitri Azar. “What excites me about Diorasis is its vision to move beyond chronic, burdensome treatments and offer patients a long-term solution that could dramatically improve quality of life and prevent blindness. For investors, this represents a unique opportunity to be part of a company redefining how we treat one of the most common and devastating ophthalmic diseases.”

About Diorasis Therapeutics

Diorasis Therapeutics is a Boston-based, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class, disease-modifying, gene-agnostic therapies for major ophthalmic diseases. The company has built a pipeline of intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering and neuroprotective gene therapy compounds targeting the most common and devastating diseases of the optic nerve (glaucoma) and retina.

Diorasis’s innovative platform is based on a novel mechanism of action and a sustained delivery approach designed to achieve durable, potentially life-long efficacy from a single in-office dose. By addressing the underlying mechanisms of disease rather than symptoms, Diorasis aims to deliver long-term therapeutic benefit to patients worldwide.

Despite the availability of eyedrops, laser treatments, and surgery, glaucoma remains the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally — underscoring the urgent need for transformative, disease-modifying treatments.

For more information, please visit www.diorasistherapeutics.com

