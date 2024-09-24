Digbi Health Introduces Industry-First Medically Managed Weight Loss Program that Leverages Precision Biology to Improve GLP-1 Drug Effectiveness, Adherence, and Tapering

Available nationwide, this program offers employers a science-backed, cost-effective solution for managing obesity, gastrointestinal (GI) health, and related metabolic conditions.





PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digbi Health expands its award-winning multi-condition telehealth platform with the introduction of a comprehensive solution that leverages genetic insights, gut microbiome analysis, and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to improve the effectiveness of GLP-1 drugs and guarantee successful medication tapering.

Key Features of Digbi Health’s Medically Managed Program:

Comprehensive GI Health Screening and Care: The program offers in-depth GI clinical assessments, tracking, and at-home gut microbiome testing to address GI adverse effects that impact the adherence and effectiveness of GLP-1s.

The program offers in-depth GI clinical assessments, tracking, and at-home gut microbiome testing to address GI adverse effects that impact the adherence and effectiveness of GLP-1s. Personalized Treatment: Digbi uses GLP-Fit

Digbi uses Convenience and adaptability: Patients can access their existing physicians or access Digbi Health’s telehealth platform for GLP-1 prescriptions and clinical care. The program accommodates both branded and compounded GLP-1 drugs, ensuring tailored care to meet the needs of employers, physicians, and patients.

“At Digbi Health, we leverage the gut microbiome to boost the body’s natural production of GLP-1, enabling patients to taper off medication while maintaining their health and weight loss,” said Ranjan Sinha, CEO of Digbi Health. “Our ability to combine obesity, GI, and cardiometabolic care into a single platform simplifies management for employers, increases care utilization, and reduces ER visits.”

“While GLP-1 drugs are effective, 30% of users gain or lose less than 3% body weight. Digbi Health leverages its expertise in precision biology to improve these outcomes,” said Dr. Garima Sharma, VP of Care. “Adherence issues due to GI distress, cost, and access are common. We address these through holistic care and offer safe compounded GLP-1 options for those who cannot afford branded drugs or lose coverage, ensuring effective and equitable care.”

Addressing Employer Pain Points:

Improved GLP Adherence and Reduced GI Distress: Over 90% of patients reduce GI issues, improving medication adherence and weight loss outcomes.

Over 90% of patients reduce GI issues, improving medication adherence and weight loss outcomes. Consolidation of Point Solutions: Digbi Health simplifies care, increasing utilization by 3X and reducing ER visits by 56%.

For more information on Digbi Health’s medically managed weight loss program, visit https://digbihealth.com/pages/partner

Contacts



Aniiket@digbihealth.com