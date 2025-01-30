SUBSCRIBE
Dianthus Therapeutics to Webcast Presentations at Two Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation and presentations by Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, at the following healthcare investor conferences during the month of February:

  • Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference – Fireside chat on February 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City
  • Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference – Fireside chat on February 12 at 3:20 p.m. ET, taking place virtually

Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com

