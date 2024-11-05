Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation and corporate overview presentations by Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, at the following healthcare investor conferences during November and December 2024:

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA

on November 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on November 19 at 9:00 a.m. GMT in London

on November 19 at 9:00 a.m. GMT in London 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on December 4 at 10:50 a.m. ET in Coral Gables, FL



Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations at these three conferences may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

