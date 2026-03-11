Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $625 Million Underwritten Public Offering

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH) (“Dianthus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 7,313,582 shares of its common stock at a public offering price per share of $81.00 and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 402,468 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $80.999 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share and are exercisable immediately. The aggregate gross proceeds to Dianthus from the offering are expected to be approximately $625 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and advisory fees payable by Dianthus, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on March 12, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Dianthus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,157,407 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities are being offered by Dianthus.

Dianthus intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to advance the Company’s clinical and preclinical development activities, commercial readiness activities as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as Dianthus’ financial advisor.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on January 30, 2026 and a related registration statement that was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2026 pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (and became automatically effective upon filing). This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov, and, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, express or implied statements regarding Dianthus’ expectations regarding the consummation of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions with respect to the offering and the potential value and clinical benefit of the Company’s product candidates. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “runway,” “will,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “near-term,” “catalysts,” “pursue,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “aim,” “target,” “commit,” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) generally identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward looking.

Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, that preclinical testing of claseprubart and DNTH212 and data from clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials, that the development of claseprubart, DNTH212 or the Company’s other compounds may take longer and/or cost more than planned, that the Company or its partner may be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of the Company’s compounds, that the Company or its partner may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing its planned clinical trials, and that the Company's compounds may not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025, and other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Dianthus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

