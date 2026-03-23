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DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update March 31, 2026

March 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke (AIS), today announced that its full-year 2025 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, March 30th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Tuesday, March 31st at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time:

7:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM EDT

Web access:

https://app.webinar.net/bxPLk6nkE0q

Dial In:

(646) 357-8766

Conference ID:

4545194

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on the Company’s website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until April 7, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 4545194#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.


Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

Minnesota Earnings
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc.
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