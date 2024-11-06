DiaMedica Therapeutics to Provide a Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results November 14, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for severe ischemic diseases, announced today that its third quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 13th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, November 14th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.





Conference Call details:

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET Web access: https://app.webinar.net/8B2w698qkyb Dial In: (646) 357-8785 Conference ID: 28056

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for playback on our website, under Investor Relations - Events and Presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 18, 2024, by dialing (888) 660-6345 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 28056#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

