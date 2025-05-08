DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for severe ischemic diseases, announced today that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences in May 2025.

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, May 20th – Wednesday, May 21st, 2025, in New York City, New York. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Conference

Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, in New York City, New York. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 PM ET, which will be available via webcast at https://journey.ct.events/view/cb8be4c8-bb67-420a-b0a3-cf76483d9ff3. A replay will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Minneapolis, Minnesota. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com