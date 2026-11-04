Diakonos Oncology DOC1021 Clinical Data in Glioblastoma Selected for Presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diakonos Oncology Corp. (“Diakonos”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of immunotherapies for aggressive cancers, today announced that an abstract on the clinical experience with DOC1021 (a first-in-class, patient-derived, double-loaded dendritic cell therapy) has been selected for a rapid oral presentation and poster presentation at the 31st Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) being held in Philadelphia, November 12-15, 2026. This abstract includes data from the Phase 1 study and Expanded Access Protocol of DOC1021 in newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma, and introduces the ongoing Phase 2 study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

SNO POSTER AND RAPID ORAL PRESENTATION DETAILS:

Meeting: 31 st Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO); Philadelphia, PA; November 12-15, 2026

31 Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO); Philadelphia, PA; November 12-15, 2026 Abstract Title: Experience of DOC1021 dendritic cell vaccine (dubodencel) in newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma

Experience of DOC1021 dendritic cell vaccine (dubodencel) in newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma Abstract Code: CTIM-30

CTIM-30 Rapid Oral Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET Poster Session Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 13, 2026, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Joseph Georges, DO, PhD; Arizona State University

The abstract accepted for presentation can be viewed online at the SNO conference website here.

About DOC1021

DOC1021 (dubodencel) is Diakonos’ investigational, patient-derived, double-loaded dendritic cell therapy. The product combines a patient’s dendritic cells with tumor lysate and amplified tumor-derived mRNA prepared from the patient’s tumor specimen. DOC1021 is being evaluated in clinical studies involving glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and refractory melanoma. DOC1021 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to DOC1021 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, and unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma, and Diakonos has also received Orphan Drug Designation for the glioblastoma program.

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.

Based in Houston, Texas, Diakonos Oncology Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies using its proprietary double-loaded, patient-derived dendritic cell platform. The company is focused on addressing critical unmet medical needs in late-stage, aggressive and lethal cancers. For more information, visit www.diakonosoncology.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Jay Hartenbach

Diakonos Oncology

pr@diakonosoncology.com