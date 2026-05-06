Dexcom to Host Investor Day on May 14, 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 14, 2026 from 1:15 PM until approximately 3:30 PM PDT (4:15 PM – 6:30 PM EDT). The event will include presentations from Dexcom management highlighting the company’s market opportunities, business strategy, innovation efforts, and long-term financial outlook.

Links to a live webcast of the event will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

Category: IR

DexCom, Inc.

Sean Christensen

Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

investor-relations@dexcom.com

(858) 200-0200