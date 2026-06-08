Dexcom CONNECT Study: The Most Significant Clinical Study Demonstrating CGM Benefits for People with Type 2 Diabetes Not Using Insulin

Dexcom sponsored CONNECT randomized controlled trial expected to help establish new standard of care for CGM use by people with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin around the world.

Showed use of Dexcom G7 led to clinically and statistically significant reduction in HbA1c and improvement in quality of glucose control, including time in range and level 1 and 2 hyperglycemia. 1

Demonstrated additional clinically significant improvement in A1C reduction across study participants using Dexcom G7 in combination with various diabetes medications, including metformin, GLP-1s and SGLT2s.1

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced today results from the CONNECT randomized controlled trial, demonstrating the use of Dexcom G7 leads to clinically and statistically significant reduction in A1C and improvement in glucose control among people with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin compared with a routine care control group using self-monitoring of blood glucose.1 Researchers presented these results today as an oral presentation at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association in New Orleans.

“The CONNECT study released today is the first and only level A evidence demonstrating strong benefit of CGM for the Type 2 non-insulin using population,” said Roy Beck, MD, PhD, medical director of the JAEB Center for Health Research and senior author of the study. “Level A evidence, the highest level of evidence graded by the ADA, has historically driven meaningful changes in standards of care.”

CONNECT demonstrated clinically significant benefit for all adult Type 2 non-insulin using patients regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, baseline A1C, body mass index, education level, income and insurance coverage.1 The study also showed an additional clinically significant reduction in A1C when using Dexcom G7 with various combinations of current standards of care diabetes medication, including metformin, GLP-1s and SGLT2s.1

“We anticipate these results will help establish a new standard of care in the US and around the world,” said Jake Leach, president and CEO of Dexcom. “This is the third Dexcom sponsored randomized controlled trial that has, or will drive, Dexcom CGM to be the standard of care in people with Type 2 diabetes.”

All CONNECT study participants were provided diabetes education on diet and exercise at the start of the study, given a blood glucose meter, and pre-study glucose lowering medications were continued. Half of the study participants were put on Dexcom G7 and half of them used self-monitoring of blood glucose. The CONNECT study initially screened 440 participants across 22 primary care practices throughout the United States, of which 283 eligible participants were randomized to Dexcom G7 or routine care, with 265 completing the 26-week study and analyzed for the key outcomes reported at ADA.

Key outcomes from the study include1:

Average 1.6% A1C reduction with Dexcom G7 from baseline mean A1C of 8.8%. Participants using Dexcom G7 experienced on average a 1.6% A1C reduction at 26 weeks, representing a 0.9% greater A1C reduction compared to the control group. Participants using Dexcom G7 with an initial A1C > 10% experienced on average a 3.1% A1C reduction, representing a 2.1% greater A1C reduction compared to the control group. 82% of participants had a clinically and statistically significant lower A1C of at least 0.5%.



68% of participants using Dexcom G7 reached <7.5% A1C at 26 weeks and 46% reached < 7.0% A1C at 26 weeks, demonstrating both clinically and statistically significant reductions.

The use of Dexcom G7 alone lowered A1C more than any other medication treatment group with a 2.4% reduction in A1c compared to 1.5% in the control group.

The use of Dexcom G7 had an additive effect in lowering A1C across all medication groups. In participants using GLP-1s, using Dexcom G7 resulted in a 1.4% reduction in A1C compared to 0.2% in the control group. In participants using SGLT2s, using Dexcom G7 resulted in a 1.8% reduction in A1C compared to 0.7% in the control group.



Time in the glucose target range of 70 to 180 mg/dL was five hours per day greater for participants using Dexcom G7 compared to the control group. Those using Dexcom G7 observed overall a clinically significant time in range improvement as early as 1-4 weeks and sustained it through 26 weeks. On average at the end of 26 weeks, participants using Dexcom G7 achieved 62% time in range compared to 41% in the control group.

Participants using Dexcom G7 reported a greater satisfaction with the use of Dexcom CGM compared to those using self-monitoring of blood glucose and reduced diabetes distress and disease burden. There was a median Dexcom G7 daily usage of 97% throughout the 26-week study.



A six-month extension phase of the CONNECT randomized controlled trial is currently being conducted, which will provide further data on the sustainable benefits of Dexcom G7 up to 12 months.

The CONNECT study is of similar magnitude to previous randomized controlled trials, such as JDRF, DIAMOND and MOBILE, which demonstrated the benefits of CGM use among insulin using people with diabetes and helped define CGM as the standard of care for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes on intensive and basal insulin.

Expanded CONNECT study outcomes will be presented in conjunction with the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association satellite symposium on Sunday, June 7 from 6:45-8:15 p.m. CDT at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in the St. Charles Ballroom. Outcomes of the study will also be intermittently presented throughout the day, Sunday, June 7, in the Dexcom booth at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association in the main exhibit hall of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

For a detailed overview of Dexcom’s presence at ADA 2026 and more information on the CONNECT study, visit: dexcom.events/2026-ADA.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

Category: IR

1. Oser T, et al. CGM for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Not on Insulin: The CONNECT Randomized Controlled Trial. Presented at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, June 6, 2026. New Orleans, LA; USA.

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