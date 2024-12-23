Devonian Health Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Grants Stock Options

First quarter revenues increased by 360% year over year

First quarter net loss for the quarter of $0.002 per share

Grant of 1,535,715 stock options to independent directors

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devonian Health Group Inc. (“Devonian” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GSD; OTCQB: DVHGF), today announced financial results for its first quarter ended on October 31, 2024.





Management Comments

“Devonian continued to improve its financial position in the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024,” said Luc Gregoire, President and CEO of Devonian. “While continuing our scientific activities for the continued development of Thykamine for atopic dermatitis (eczema), our quarter was highlighted by a 360% revenue growth at Altius, providing significant financial support to our ongoing operations.”

Business Highlights

Altius Healthcare Inc. (“Altius”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, continued to see a strong uptake with DEXLANSOPRAZOLE, the only authorized generic formulation of that pharmaceutical drug in the Canadian market for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The Company continued to progress its preparation for its planned phase II/III clinical study for ThykamineTM in the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema) in pediatric patients, including preparatory work in the batch qualifications of the product to be used in our clinical studies.

Financial Highlights

Distribution revenue for the first quarter was $5.85 million, up 360% year over year, driven by DEXLANSOPRAZOLE which launched earlier in 2024.

Net loss for the quarter was $0.362 million, or $0.002 per share, against the year-ago quarterly loss of $0.721 million, or $0.005 per share.

Cash and cash equivalents on October 31, 2024, was $12.5 million, with debt of $2.1 million, as compared to cash of $9.9 million and debt of $2.1 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

To consult the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three month period ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, please click on the following link: https://groupedevonian.com/investor-center/financial-reports/ or see the Company profile on SEDAR+.

Grant of stock options

The Corporation also announced the granting of stock options to the independent directors of its board to purchase 1,535,715 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the “Options”) at an exercise price of $0.19 for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant. These Options are exercisable on the grant date.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune inflammatory conditions with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a US FDA set of regulatory guidelines favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius Healthcare Inc., focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com

About Altius

Altius is a generic pharmaceutical distribution company with a primary focus of acquiring and in-licensing safe and innovative medicines and healthcare products designed to help people of all ages live healthier lives. Altius then leverages its expertise in the commercialization activities required to successfully launch and distribute these medicines in Canada.

