Devonian Health Group Receives Health Canada Authorization to Evaluate Novel Thykamine™ Formulation for Prevention of Radiation-Induced Skin Injury in Breast Cancer Patients

New proprietary Thykamine™ 0.1% formulation expands Devonian's clinical development program into supportive oncology, with a potential differentiated regulatory pathway.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Significant clinical milestone: Health Canada authorizes a 150-patient, randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical study evaluating a new proprietary Thykamine ™ 0.1% formulation for the prevention of radiodermatitis in breast cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.

0.1% formulation for the prevention of radiodermatitis in breast cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. Expansion into supportive oncology: Devonian advances its Thykamine ™ platform into an additional therapeutic area, targeting radiation-induced skin injury and its impact on patients' quality of life.

platform into an additional therapeutic area, targeting radiation-induced skin injury and its impact on patients' quality of life. Potential strategic commercialization opportunity: Devonian intends to evaluate a medical-device regulatory pathway that, subject to regulatory confirmation and successful development, could offer a more focused and capital-efficient development strategy.

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Devonian Health Group Inc. (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF) ("Devonian" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative botanical therapeutics targeting fibro-inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received authorization from Health Canada to initiate a 150-patient, randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical study evaluating a new proprietary topical formulation containing Thykamine™ 0.1% for the prevention of radiodermatitis in women undergoing radiotherapy for breast cancer.

The authorization marks an important advancement in Devonian's clinical development strategy and expands the potential applications of its proprietary Thykamine™ platform into supportive oncology, where radiation-induced skin reactions remain a significant clinical challenge.

The study will evaluate the new formulation against Glaxal Base cream, with the primary objective of assessing the time to development of Grade 2 or higher radiodermatitis. The program builds on Devonian's existing scientific and clinical experience with Thykamine™, while evaluating a formulation specifically developed for radiation-induced skin injury.

Expanding Thykamine™ into Supportive Oncology: Addressing an Important Unmet Medical Need

Radiodermatitis, also known as radiation-induced dermatitis, is among the most frequent adverse effects of radiotherapy, affecting up to 95% of cancer patients receiving external beam radiation treatment.1

The condition is particularly relevant in breast cancer, where radiotherapy is widely used following breast-conserving surgery and in selected patients following mastectomy.

Radiodermatitis results from radiation-induced damage to the epidermis and dermis, triggering a complex biological response involving excessive generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), activation of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, disruption of the skin barrier, and impairment of normal cellular regeneration.2,3

Clinical manifestations range from erythema, dryness, itching, and discomfort to painful moist desquamation and, in severe cases, ulceration. These reactions can significantly impair patients' quality of life and, when severe, may interfere with the continuity of radiotherapy.2

Despite advances in radiotherapy techniques and supportive skin care, the prevention and management of radiodermatitis remain important clinical challenges.

A comprehensive systematic review published in eClinicalMedicine in 2023 by the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) identified 235 clinical studies, including 149 randomized controlled trials, evaluating interventions for the prevention or management of acute radiation dermatitis. The review highlighted limitations and inconsistencies in the evidence supporting many existing interventions.1

These findings underscore the continuing need for additional evidence-based preventive approaches capable of reducing the incidence and severity of radiation-induced skin injury.

Devonian believes that its new proprietary formulation containing Thykamine™ 0.1%, supported by preclinical findings demonstrating antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory activities, represents a promising investigational approach to addressing multiple biological mechanisms involved in radiodermatitis.

The Company also believes that successful development in breast cancer patients could establish a foundation for exploring the formulation in other cancer populations receiving radiotherapy, subject to further clinical and regulatory evaluation.

A New Proprietary Formulation Specifically Developed for Radiation-Induced Skin Injury

The clinical study will evaluate a new proprietary topical formulation containing Thykamine™ 0.1%, specifically developed for the prevention of radiation-induced skin injury.

Unlike the formulation previously evaluated in Devonian's Phase II clinical study in atopic dermatitis, this new formulation has been designed to address the particular challenges associated with skin exposed to ionizing radiation.

Preclinical investigations have demonstrated Thykamine™'s capacity to modulate oxidative stress-related processes. Additional experimental work involving skin models and dermal fibroblasts has explored biological processes associated with tissue repair and extracellular matrix regulation.

These findings support the scientific rationale for evaluating the new formulation in the prevention of radiation-induced skin injury. Its clinical efficacy and safety for this indication remain to be established.

Overview of the Health Canada-Authorized Clinical Study

The 150-patient, randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Devonian's new proprietary Thykamine™ 0.1% topical formulation compared with Glaxal Base cream in women undergoing radiotherapy for breast cancer.

Key study characteristics:

Study population: 150 adult female patients undergoing breast cancer radiotherapy.

150 adult female patients undergoing breast cancer radiotherapy. Study design: Randomized, double-blind, multicenter, parallel-group controlled study.

Randomized, double-blind, multicenter, parallel-group controlled study. Treatment groups: Thykamine ™ 0.1% formulation versus Glaxal Base cream (1:1 randomization).

Thykamine 0.1% formulation versus Glaxal Base cream (1:1 randomization). Treatment regimen: Topical application three times daily during radiotherapy and for five weeks following treatment.

Topical application three times daily during radiotherapy and for five weeks following treatment. Treatment duration: Approximately eight to nine weeks per patient, depending on the radiotherapy schedule.

Primary efficacy endpoint: Time to development of Grade 2 or higher radiodermatitis, assessed using standardized clinical severity criteria.

Secondary endpoints: Incidence of Grade 2 or higher radiodermatitis, patient-reported pain, patient satisfaction, and adverse events.

The study aims to determine whether Thykamine™ 0.1% can prevent or delay the onset of clinically significant radiation-induced skin reactions, potentially improving supportive care for patients undergoing breast cancer radiotherapy.

Exploring a Differentiated Regulatory Pathway to Support Commercialization

An important strategic component of Devonian's radiodermatitis program is the Company's intention to explore a potential medical-device regulatory pathway for its new proprietary Thykamine™ formulation, complementing the conventional pharmaceutical development programs being pursued for other indications.

Subject to confirmation of the formulation's regulatory classification, successful clinical development, and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements, a medical-device pathway could potentially offer several advantages:

A more focused clinical development strategy , potentially reducing development timelines and associated costs.

, potentially reducing development timelines and associated costs. A potentially more capital-efficient pathway to commercialization , allowing the Company to optimize resources across its clinical development portfolio.

, allowing the Company to optimize resources across its clinical development portfolio. An opportunity to establish a commercial presence in supportive oncology, while continuing to advance its broader Thykamine™ pharmaceutical pipeline.

By leveraging its existing scientific expertise, clinical experience, and manufacturing capabilities, Devonian believes this strategy could further expand the commercial potential of its proprietary Thykamine™ platform and support its long-term growth objectives.

Devonian intends to evaluate the regulatory and commercial opportunities associated with the new formulation in Canada and other major markets, including the United States and Europe.

Management Commentary

Dr. André P. Boulet, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Devonian Health Group, commented:

"Health Canada's authorization represents an important milestone for Devonian and a significant step in expanding the clinical potential of our proprietary Thykamine™ platform," said Dr. André P. Boulet, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Devonian Health Group.

"Radiodermatitis remains a major challenge for patients undergoing breast cancer radiotherapy. Through this 150-patient study, we aim to evaluate a new proprietary formulation designed to address radiation-induced skin injury and its impact on patients' quality of life.

From a strategic perspective, this program also presents an opportunity to explore a potentially differentiated regulatory and commercialization pathway. We believe that expanding Thykamine™ into supportive oncology, while continuing to advance our broader pharmaceutical pipeline, represents an important step in building long-term value for patients and shareholders."

Next Steps

Following Health Canada's authorization, Devonian will proceed with the operational preparations necessary to initiate the clinical study, including clinical site activation, completion of applicable research ethics requirements, and clinical supply readiness.

This milestone represents an important step in Devonian's strategy to expand the therapeutic potential of its proprietary Thykamine™ platform into supportive oncology, while continuing to advance its broader clinical development pipeline. The Company remains focused on executing its clinical programs, exploring differentiated regulatory pathways, and advancing innovative therapeutic solutions addressing significant unmet medical needs.

Devonian will provide further updates on study initiation, patient recruitment, and key clinical and regulatory milestones as the program progresses.

Scientific References

Behroozian T, Goldshtein D, Wolf JR, et al. MASCC clinical practice guidelines for the prevention and management of acute radiation dermatitis: Part 1) Systematic review. eClinicalMedicine. 2023;58:101886. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2023.101886 Radiation-induced skin reactions: Mechanism and treatment. Cancer Management and Research. 2018. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6306060/ Radiation Dermatitis: Radiation-Induced Effects on the Structural and Immunological Barrier Function of the Epidermis. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2024. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10970573/

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian's SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large Phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. The Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ technology platforms are supported by a patent portfolio with issued patents spanning key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Devonian Health Group Inc.

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune fibroinflammatory disease with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of fibroinflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to atopic dermatitis, radiodermatitis and ulcerative colitis.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the-art extraction facility. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") (TSXV: GSD) and currently quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's transition toward a focused biopharmaceutical development strategy centered on Thykamine™; and, generally, the statements contained under the "About Devonian" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "would," "should," "will," or similar expressions, including negative or grammatical variations thereof, indicating that certain actions, events or results may, could or will occur or be achieved.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include expectations concerning clinical study initiation, enrollment, timing, results, potential efficacy and safety of Thykamine™, the Company's intended medical-device regulatory strategy, potential regulatory and commercialization timelines, market opportunities, and future development activities.

These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including clinical development risks, regulatory classification and clearance requirements, financing availability, manufacturing and operational considerations, and other factors described in Devonian's public disclosure documents.

In particular, there can be no assurance that the radiodermatitis formulation will qualify for medical-device classification, that the medical-device regulatory pathway will result in shorter development timelines or lower costs, that the clinical study will demonstrate efficacy, or that the formulation will ultimately receive regulatory clearance or authorization for commercial use.

Health Canada's authorization to conduct the clinical study does not constitute authorization to market or commercialize the investigational formulation.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the applicable securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE Devonian Health Group Inc.