DePuy Synthes Enters Exclusive U.S., Canada and Australia Distribution Agreement for CGBIO’s NOVOSIS

Partnership strengthens DePuy Synthes’ portfolio with a differentiated bone graft substitute containing growth factors to address unmet need across orthopaedic specialties

RAYNHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DePuy Synthes, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement1 with CGBIO, a biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, for the development and commercialization of NOVOSIS, an advanced bone graft substitute containing growth factors, across its orthopaedic portfolio including spine, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), and trauma.

NOVOSIS is a novel growth-factor bone graft substitute designed to address unmet needs associated with existing solutions and to support improved clinical outcomes. An investigational device exemption (IDE) study for Spine procedures has been approved and is actively enrolling in the United States to evaluate safety and effectiveness. If supported by clinical data and regulatory approval, NOVOSIS will expand treatment options within DePuy Synthes' Spine portfolio.

“NOVOSIS has the potential to meaningfully advance orthopaedic care as a transformative treatment option for patients,” said Namal Nawana, Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes. “This collaboration reflects our continued focus on strengthening our portfolio with differentiated technologies that address unmet needs and support patient care. This collaboration leverages the complementary strengths of both companies and the success of NOVOSIS in other markets as we advance clinical development and prepare for future commercialization in key markets.”

Under the terms of the agreement, DePuy Synthes will hold exclusive distribution rights for NOVOSIS in the United States, Canada and Australia, as well as rights of first negotiation for additional global markets.

Johnson & Johnson and CGBIO previously entered into an exclusive distribution and promotional agreement2 for NOVOSIS in Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Hong Kong and Macau in February 2025.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world that helps heal and restore movement to the millions of patients we serve. Our solutions—including joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery, and sports medicine—alongside the VELYS™ Digital Surgery portfolio, are designed to support improved patient care and deliver clinical and economic value to healthcare systems worldwide. Building on a legacy of product innovation and industry firsts, we continue to shape the orthopaedic landscape through advancements in medical technologies and digital surgery across the continuum of care to Keep People Moving today and tomorrow.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector’s global scale and deep expertise in surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and cardiovascular solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the agreement with CGBIO, LTD. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes Products, Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither DePuy Synthes Products, Inc. nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2026. All rights reserved.

1Agreement between CGBIO Co., LTD., and DePuy Synthes Products, Inc.

2Agreement between Johnson & Johnson International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., and CGBIO Co., Ltd.

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