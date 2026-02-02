SUBSCRIBE
Denali Therapeutics To Host Webcast Highlighting Presentations on Enzyme TransportVehicle™ Programs at the 2026 WORLDSymposium™

February 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DNLI) today announced that management will host a live webcast to review presentations on its Enzyme TransportVehicle™ (ETV) programs at the upcoming 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium™ being held February 2-6, 2026, in San Diego, California. These presentations will demonstrate the broad potential of the ETV to enable the delivery of enzyme replacement therapies to the whole body, including the brain. Titles and times for the presentations were previously announced in a corporate news release here. The live webcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, February 5, 2026, and can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section on Denali’s corporate website at https://investors.denalitherapeutics.com/events or click here.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of biotherapeutics designed to cross the blood-brain barrier using its proprietary TransportVehicle™ platform. With a clinically validated delivery platform and a growing portfolio of therapeutic candidates across all stages of development, Denali is advancing toward its goal of delivering effective medicines to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative, lysosomal storage and other serious diseases. For more information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Laura Hansen, Ph.D.
hansen@dnli.com

Media Contact:
Erin Patton
epatton@dnli.com


Denali Therapeutics Inc.
