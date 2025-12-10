Delphia Therapeutics Appoints Leading Cancer Expert Steve Kelsey, M.D., to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delphia Therapeutics, Inc. (Delphia), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering an innovative new area of cancer biology – activation lethality – which targets cancer's surprising vulnerability to oncogene overactivation, today announced the appointment of Stephen (Steve) Kelsey, M.D., MB ChB, FRCP, FRCPath to its board of directors. Dr. Kelsey is a highly-accomplished physician-scientist, oncologist and cancer drug developer and currently serves as president, research & development at Revolution Medicines.

“Steve’s deep expertise across oncology research, early clinical development and organizational leadership makes him an exceptional addition to our board,” said Kevin Marks, Ph.D., co-founder, president and CEO of Delphia. “His track record of advancing transformational cancer medicines—from first-in-human studies through approval—will be invaluable as Delphia advances its pipeline and evolves into a clinical-stage company. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to build a field-defining platform in activation lethality and advance our programs.”

“Activation lethality represents a powerful new approach to exploiting the inherent vulnerabilities of oncogene-driven cancers, and Delphia’s scientific foundation and leadership team position the company to make a major impact,” said Dr. Kelsey. “This approach may open the door to novel therapeutic strategies that could reshape how oncogenic pathways are controlled, with the potential to achieve deeper and more sustained responses for patients. I look forward to supporting the team as it advances its programs toward clinical development and continues to build this important new area of cancer medicine.”

Prior to joining Revolution Medicines as president, research & development in 2017, Dr. Kelsey served as president of Onkaido Therapeutics, a Moderna Venture focused on oncology mRNA therapeutics. Prior to Onkaido, he served in senior positions at Medivation and Geron, where he led efforts to develop innovative cancer therapeutics. Prior to Geron, he served as vice president of hematology/oncology at Genentech, where he built the exploratory clinical development group and played a significant role in the development of key products Perjeta®, Kadcyla® and Erivedge®. He began his career in life sciences at Pharmacia/SUGEN where he led the initial clinical development and clinical proof-of-concept for sunitinib (Sutent®) in GIST tumors, resulting in its approval after the acquisition by Pfizer. Before his transition to industry, Dr. Kelsey was a senior lecturer in hematology/oncology at St. Bartholomews and the Royal London School of Medicine and Dentistry. He was also director of the hematology/oncology Phase 1/2 clinical trials unit at Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry and head of the Bone Marrow Transplant unit.

Dr. Kelsey holds bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degrees (MB ChB), as well as a doctorate of medicine (M.D.) degree from the University of Birmingham, U.K. and is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP) of London and the Royal College of Pathologists (FRCPath), U.K.

About Delphia Therapeutics

Delphia Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering activation lethality, an innovative new area of cancer therapeutics that target cancer's surprising vulnerability to oncogene overactivation. Delphia’s activation lethality platform offers the potential for first-in-class, targeted cancer medicines that are effective on their own while also combating the emergence of drug resistance to classic targeted therapies. Delphia is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is supported by leading life sciences investors including GV, Nextech Invest, Polaris Partners, Alexandria Venture Investments and Taiho Ventures. For more information, please visit us at www.delphiatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

