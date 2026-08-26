Definium Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DFTX) ("Definium" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences and events:

Stifel Hosted Webinar: Definium Therapeutics Virtual Fireside Chat Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, September 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET Moderator: Paul Matteis, Head of Therapeutics Research Focus: Discussion of Definium’s positive topline results from the Phase 3 Voyage study of DT120 ODT in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), including key clinical takeaways and implications for the program, as well as expectations for the upcoming Phase 3 Panorama topline results, the second pivotal study of DT120 ODT in GAD. Webcast Link: Please contact your Stifel representative for access to the fireside chat





TD Cowen 6 th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET Location: Virtual Webcast Link: TD Cowen 6 th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit





2026 Leerink Partners Biopharma Summit Dates: Wednesday, September 23 - Friday, September 25, 2026 Location: Healdsburg, CA



Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on Definium’s Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today’s mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX

For more information, visit https://definiumtx.com/ and follow Definium Therapeutics on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact:

Gitanjali Jain

VP, Head of Investor Relations

ir@definiumtx.com



Media Contact:

media@definiumtx.com