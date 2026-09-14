Definium Therapeutics to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 3 Panorama Study in Generalized Anxiety Disorder on September 14, 2026

Company to host webcast tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (“Definium” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that it will host a live webcast tomorrow at 8 a.m. EDT to discuss topline results from Panorama, the Company’s second Phase 3 study of DT120 (lysergide) Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) in adults with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

Webcast Details

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question-and-answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Definium Therapeutics website, ir.definiumtx.com, and archived for at least 30 days after the webcast. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Panorama

Panorama (MM120-301) is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of DT120 Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) in adults with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The study enrolled participants 18 to 74 years of age with a DSM-5-confirmed primary diagnosis of GAD and a minimum Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) total score of 20 at screening and baseline. Eligible participants were randomized 2:1:2 to receive a single dose of DT120 ODT 100 µg, DT120 ODT 50 µg, or matching placebo, with the 50 µg arm included to help mitigate functional unblinding. The study consists of a 12-week double-blind treatment period (Part A) followed by a 40-week open-label extension (Part B), during which participants may be eligible to receive up to four additional doses of DT120 ODT 100 µg based on symptom severity, for a total study duration of approximately 56 weeks. The primary endpoint is change from baseline in HAM-A total score at Week 12. Key secondary multiplicity-controlled endpoints are change from baseline in Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S) scale score at Week 12, change from baseline in HAM-A total score at Week 1, and change from baseline in CGI-S score at Day 2. Panorama enrolled 245 participants across approximately 32 study centers.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today's mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "potential" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s plans to host a live webinar to discuss topline results from the Phase 3 Panorama Study; and statements regarding the Company’s beliefs regarding potential benefits of DT120 ODT. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including history of negative cash flows; limited operating history; incurrence of future losses; availability of additional capital; compliance with laws and regulations; legislative and regulatory developments, including decisions by the Drug Enforcement Administration and states to reschedule any of our product candidates, if approved, containing Schedule I controlled substances, before they may be legally marketed in the U.S.; difficulty associated with research and development; risks associated with clinical studies or studies; heightened regulatory scrutiny; early stage product development; clinical study risks; regulatory approval processes; novelty of the psychedelic inspired medicines industry; ability to maintain effective patent rights and other intellectual property protection; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 under headings such as "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," and "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Investors:

Gitanjali Jain

VP, Head of Investor Relations

ir@definiumtx.com

Media:

media@definiumtx.com