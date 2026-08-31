Defence Therapeutics Expands Radiopharmaceutical Development Strategy with Alpha and Beta-Emitter Programs

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accumtechnology, is pleased to announce the expansion of its radiopharmaceutical development program to evaluate alpha-emitting and beta-emitting radioisotopes. This expansion is to broaden the capability of the Accumplatform, which is designed to facilitate intracellular transport for enhanced payload delivery.The initiative reflects Defence's growing strategic focus on radiopharmaceuticals, a rapidly advancing area of precision oncology where the Company believes Accumhas significant potential to create novel products and improve existing ones. Accumimproves how well radioactive drugs get inside cancer cells, allowing more of the cancer-killing payload to reach its target and destroy the tumor from within. Defence is accelerating the development of its internal radiopharmaceutical program to further evaluate this potential and advance Accum-enabled radio-immunoconjugates candidates toward clinical development.Defence's radiopharmaceuticals program will evaluate alpha emitters, such as Actinium-225, for their high-energy, short-range localized cellular damage. Concurrently, the Company will evaluate beta emitters, such as Lutetium-177, for their medium-energy, longer-range penetration profiles, allowing for a comprehensive comparison of how different isotope properties are enhanced by the Accumplatform.The expanded program is designed to generate comparative pharmacology, efficacy and safety data across both isotope classes while further establishing Accumas a versatile intracellular delivery platform for a variety of radioisotope payloads. The ongoing preclinical programs are focused on the Accumplatform's core mechanism to optimize accumulation in target cells and reduce off-target toxicity. By building out the preclinical data, Defence aims to deliver clinical candidates and strengthen the Company's growing pipeline of proprietary radiopharmaceutical assets."By expanding our platform development to evaluate both alpha and beta isotopes as distinct pathways, we can comprehensively analyze the compatibility of Accumwith different payload profiles," says Dr. Ryan Simms, Defence's newly instated Chief Operating Officer and Head of Radiopharmaceuticals Program."This parallel development program gives Defence the data required to optimize Accum-enhanced radio-immunoconjugates for diverse candidate selections and to establish Accumas a technology capable of enhancing the next generation of targeted therapies across multiple therapeutic modalities," says Dr. Amie Phinney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsAmie PhinneyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerP: (604) 306-8027This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit