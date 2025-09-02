Defence Therapeutics Engages Dr. Amie Phinney as Strategy & Business Advisor to Guide Next Phase of Growth

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("" or the ""), a leading biotechnology company specialized in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the engagement of Amie Phinney, PhD, MBA as the Strategy & Business Advisor, effective immediately. Dr. Phinney will work closely with senior leadership to refine and align the company's short- and long-term strategies as it pursues exciting new directions emerging from recent scientific advances.Dr. Phinney is a recognized leader in life sciences commercialization with more than 20 years of experience spanning pharmaceutical R&D, biotech innovation, and strategic ecosystem development. She has held various roles at Abbott and AbbVie Pharmaceutical companies in the USA, directing alliances, leading strategic planning, and business operations across global R&D. Earlier in her career, she held scientific leadership roles at Solvay Pharmaceuticals in Europe, advancing multiple preclinical programs into clinical development.She went on to serve as Chief Scientific Officer at Lakeside Discovery, a venture-capital backed alliance between Northwestern University and Deerfield Management that advances early-stage therapeutic programs. More recently, as Senior Director of Partnerships and Business Development at adMare BioInnovations, where she supported the creation of multiple biotech ventures emerging from Canadian academia. She brings entrepreneurial experience as a co-founder of Block Biosciences Inc. and Discovery-2-Innovation Life Sciences Consulting, through which she has guided numerous biotech start-ups and academic groups in both the USA and Canada."We are at a pivotal point in our company's journey, as our science opens new and transformative opportunities," said Sébastien Plouffe, founder and CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "Amie's exceptional track record - in both scientific and strategic leadership at international pharma companies as well as venture-backed start-ups - will help ensure we capture this momentum and position Defence's for sustainable growth.""I am thrilled to join Defence Therapeutics in shaping its strategic path forward," said Dr. Phinney. "Their science is breaking new ground and is poised to be transformative to the field of antibody-delivered therapeutics. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build a roadmap that translates these discoveries into innovations that will have long-term impact for Defence's patients, partners, and shareholders."Dr. Phinney holds a PhD in Biomedical Research from the University of Basel, Switzerland, and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Chicago, USA. She has also completed executive training in governance, private capital investment, and leadership at the University of Toronto Rotman School of Management, Ivey Business School, and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMtechnology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. 