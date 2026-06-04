Decoy Therapeutics Nominates Global Biopharma Executive Patricia Gauthier for Election to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY), a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs™), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, today announced the nomination of Patricia Gauthier, MBA, LL.B., as a Class II director. Ms. Gauthier's nomination will be voted on at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 14, 2026.

"Patricia has spent her career making sure important medicines reach the people who need them, at scale and in the real world. As we advance our D-MAV programs toward the clinic, her experience building commercial organizations, securing national health security partnerships and delivering medicines across borders will help us turn a new approach to antiviral disease into real-world impact," said Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics. "As David Arthur completes his service on our Board, we want to thank him for his longstanding contributions to Decoy's predecessor, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, and his more recent service on Decoy's Board. Patricia's experience makes her an ideal choice to build on that foundation."

Ms. Gauthier has served as Senior Vice President, Regional Head for Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom at Moderna since 2025, leading strategy and operations across biomanufacturing, national health security partnerships and commercialization for a region of approximately 500 employees. She previously served as General Manager of Moderna Canada, where she built the affiliate from inception, supported the delivery of more than 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and helped secure a landmark biomanufacturing partnership with the Government of Canada. She also held senior leadership roles at GSK across vaccines, specialty care, market access and government affairs. She began her career as a lawyer at McCarthy Tétrault, practicing business law, securities and commercial litigation.

"One of the hardest questions in infectious disease is how to prepare for viral threats before they emerge. Decoy's D-MAV approach offers a different model for antivirals: adaptable medicines designed to work across related viruses by targeting shared viral mechanisms," said Ms. Gauthier. "That could expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. Having spent my career bringing medicines to patients across diverse markets and health systems, I look forward to helping Decoy plan early for how that science can reach patients."

About Decoy Therapeutics

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across multiple viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP³ACT™ platform, which combines AI-assisted design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops peptide antivirals designed to move faster into the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The company's lead candidates target multiple respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

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SOURCE Decoy Therapeutics, Inc