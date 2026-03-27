Châtillon, France, March 26, 2026

DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Universal Registration Document

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (the “Company”), today announced the filing, for the year ended December 31, 2025, of its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and its Universal Registration Document (“ 2025 URD”) with the French market authority, “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (“AMF”).

In compliance with French law, the following information are included in the 2025 URD :

The 2025 annual financial report;

The Board of Directors’ corporate governance report (“ rapport sur le gouvernement d’entreprise ”) required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code;

”) required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code; The description of the share buy-back program;

The statutory auditor reports;

The information regarding the statutory auditor fees.





These documents can be accessed on the Regulated Information section of the Company's website at www.dbv-technologies.com. In addition, the Form 10-K is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the 2025 URD on the AMF’s website at www.amf-france.org.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children.

Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® Patch is designed to

introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks

to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to

become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic

people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of the

VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and

children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American

operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B

of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each

representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbvtechnologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

Jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

Brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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