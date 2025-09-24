Daxor Corporation Unveils Breakthrough Next-Gen BVA Analyzer at HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Additional New Clinical Data To Be Presented Driving a New Standard of Care in Volume Measurement

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces it will exhibit at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from September 26-29, 2025. The company will debut its newly FDA-cleared, next-generation blood volume analyzer (BVA), signaling a new era of data-driven fluid management for a multi-billion-dollar market.

“The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting is a premier event that brings together the best scientific minds focused on heart failure science, research, and patient management and the perfect opportunity to unveil Daxor’s latest innovation in fluid management among those practitioners for whom it will be most useful,” said John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Daxor’s CMO. “The recent FDA clearance for our new BVA system is a significant milestone that we are excited to share with the heart failure community, expanding our enhanced clinical potential and market leadership.”

The new analyzer is a significant advancement in the field, designed to unlock widespread adoption of BVA-guided care. The device is three times faster than its predecessor, the BVA-100™, requires 50% less blood to be drawn from the patient, and delivers over 95% accuracy from a rapid, lightweight, and battery-operated system.

At the meeting, new clinical data that further validates BVA technology from our clinical partners will be also featured in the Exhibit Hall:

Oral Abstract: ‘A Multi-tiered Approach To Reducing The Incidence Of Renal Replacement Therapy In The Advanced Heart Failure Population Undergoing LVAD Implantation,’ Wellstar Medical Group, Wellstar Health System, Marietta, GA

‘A Multi-tiered Approach To Reducing The Incidence Of Renal Replacement Therapy In The Advanced Heart Failure Population Undergoing LVAD Implantation,’ Wellstar Medical Group, Wellstar Health System, Marietta, GA e-Poster: ‘Impact Of Normal Intravascular Blood Volumes In Patients With Heart Failure: A Biomarker For Short- and Medium-Term Outcomes,’ Banner University Medical Center, Banner Advanced Heart Failure, Transplant and MCS Program, University of Arizona, Phoenix

“Our new analyzer is a testament to the fact that groundbreaking science can be simplified without sacrificing precision,” said Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer. “It’s an exciting step toward making this critical data more accessible for clinicians, enabling a new standard of fluid management that will drive significant improvements in heart failure patient outcomes and economic value.”

The company will be participating in Device Day, a focused meeting dedicated to devices in heart failure. We will also be exhibiting at Booth #1007 during the main HFSA meeting.

Learn more here: HFSA ASM 2025.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: