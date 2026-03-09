Daxor Corporation to Participate in the iAccess Virtual Alpha Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026

Oak Ridge, TN, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces that CEO and President Michael Feldschuh will participate in the iAccess Virtual Alpha Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026 being held virtually on March 10 -11, 2026.

Mr. Feldschuh will deliver a 30-minute presentation on March 10 at 2:00 PM ET, and conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on March 11.

Event: iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Conference Date: March 10, 2026 Time: 2:00 PM ET (presentation) Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3157/53749





For more information about the iAccess Virtual Alpha Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026, and to request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Feldschuh, please visit:

https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

