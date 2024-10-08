Daxor Corporation to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today that CEO and President Michael Feldschuh will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit with Maxim Director of Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst Anthony Vendetti. The summit is being held from October 15 – 17, 2024.



Event: Fireside Chat at 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM ET Webcast: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024

Mr. Feldschuh will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the summit.

Interested investors may also contact Bret Shapiro at CORE IR either by calling 1-516-222-2560 or emailing brets@coreir.com .

About Daxor Corporation

