Daxor Corporation Reports 2025 Fiscal Year Results: Operating Revenue Up 45%, Net Asset Value Rises to $9.07 Per Share

Strategic Realignment to Clinical Growth Supported by FDA 510(k) Clearance for Next-Generation Blood Volume Analyzer

Oak Ridge, TN, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The company reported a transformative year characterized by significant growth in its operating division and a substantial increase in total net assets.

FDA Milestone & Commercial Momentum

The most significant corporate highlight of the year was the receipt of FDA 510(k) clearance in August 2025 for Daxor’s next-generation rapid, compact, and portable Blood Volume Analyzer. Developed under contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. This new system delivers laboratory-grade diagnostic precision three times faster than previous models. The company is currently utilizing newly raised capital to assemble these next-generation units for placement while expanding its commercial sales team to meet enthusiastic market response.

Financial Performance Highlights

Net Asset Value (NAV) Growth: Total net assets reached $45,887,266 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of over $10 million from the prior year.

Per-Share Value: Net Asset Value per share increased to $9.07, representing a $1.82 per share gain compared to December 31, 2024.

Investment Activity: The company recorded net realized gains on investment activity of $745,334 for the fiscal year. In December 2025, Daxor sold its remaining investment positions to focus 100% of resources on its primary blood volume business.





Operating Division Momentum

Daxor’s operating division saw remarkable expansion, driven by increased market adoption of its Blood Volume Analysis (BVA™) technology:

Revenue Surge: Unaudited operating revenues increased by 45% year-over-year. This growth was fueled by sales of single-use diagnostic kits for heart failure and critical care, new account acquisitions, and revenue from military contracts.

Operational Efficiency: The division realized an operating loss of $268,598, a significant improvement from the $1,614,545 loss in 2024. This move toward break-even performance comes despite heavy investment in R&D, sales team expansion, and production facilities for next-generation analyzers.





Strategic Capital & Corporate Transition

Subsequent to the 2025 year-end, Daxor successfully closed a $9 million registered direct offering in January 2026 at $11.75 per share. This capital injection, while not reflected in the 2025 year-end figures, significantly strengthens working capital for accelerated commercialization.

Additionally, the company has announced its intention to transition its regulatory reporting framework to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This move is expected to simplify financial disclosures and provide investors with standardized GAAP metrics comparable to other high-growth medical diagnostic firms.

“2025 marked a crucial inflection point for our company,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor CEO and President. “Our commitment to replacing clinical guesswork with precise measurement has culminated in a transformative year, reflected in our strong revenue growth and the strategic realignment of our corporate structure.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com|www.coreir.com