DaVita Appoints David Maughan New Chief Operating Officer, Mike Staffieri Steps into Emeritus Role

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita, a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced that David Maughan will assume the role of chief operating officer. This appointment builds on Maughan’s 18-year tenure at DaVita in a range of leadership roles. After a celebrated 11-year tenure as chief operating officer, Mike Staffieri will step into the role of chief operating officer emeritus. Both appointments are effective September 15, 2024.

“It’s an exciting time for DaVita! Dave’s extensive experience in operations leadership coupled with his deep knowledge of DaVita’s business positions him well to build upon our incredible foundation of operational excellence and lead our ongoing efforts in care delivery and healthcare innovation,” said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. “I’m grateful for Mike’s steadfast leadership and continued commitment to serve as COO emeritus, working on high-impact strategic initiatives.”

Since joining DaVita in 2006, Maughan has held several leadership positions with growing responsibilities, including more than a decade in operations leadership roles. Most recently, Maughan was a senior vice president at DaVita, overseeing strategic functions dedicated to DaVita’s hospital and home treatment businesses. His leadership also extended to functions like human resources, talent strategy, IT, state government affairs, marketing, and communications. His work affected over 65,000 employees and 200,000 patients.

“I’m honored to step into the role of chief operating officer at DaVita, supporting our talented operations teams as they deliver an integrated kidney care platform that is designed to seamlessly support patients through every phase of care,” Maughan said. “At DaVita, we believe deeply that the differentiated environment we foster for teammates results in a better care environment for patients. We’re well-positioned to make a significant impact on the lives of those with kidney disease and beyond.”

In his new role, Staffieri builds on his 25-year tenure at DaVita. He will continue to work closely with DaVita’s executive leadership team on key strategic initiatives to drive advanced clinical differentiation in kidney care.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,100 patients at 3,124 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,672 centers were located in the United States and 452 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

