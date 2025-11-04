Daré Bioscience to Receive up to $300,000 to Conduct Global Contraceptive Innovation Capabilities Landscape Assessment

The project underscores Daré Bioscience’s growing role in shaping the future of contraceptive innovation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced a contract with the Gates Foundation under which it can receive up to approximately $300,000 to conduct a strategic landscape review of organizations with capabilities relevant to contraceptive product development.

Under this contract, Daré will work to identify and assess for-profit and non-profit organizations worldwide with demonstrated capabilities in formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, clinical trial design, and regulatory support for contraceptive products.

“We are honored to be selected to receive funding from the Gates Foundation to help strengthen the global contraceptive innovation ecosystem,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “Daré’s mission is to close critical gaps in care using rigorous science and technologies that serve her needs. This initiative will help identify potential strategic partners for the foundation that can help to accelerate the translation of new contraceptive concepts into products that make a meaningful difference globally.”

“This initiative builds on Daré’s expertise in women’s health product development and its track record of working with public and private sector collaborators to advance innovative contraceptive and reproductive health solutions,” added Johnson.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, pelvic pain to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs.

For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to real, evidence-based solutions continues to lag. Daré was founded to change that. As a female-led health biotech company, Daré is accelerating the development of credible, science-based solutions that meet the high standards of clinical rigor – randomized, controlled trials; validated endpoints; peer-reviewed publications; and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements.

To learn more about Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women and its innovation pipeline, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré Bioscience leadership has been named on the Medicine Maker’s Power List and Endpoints News’ Women in Biopharma and Daré's CEO has been honored as one of Fierce Pharma’s Most Influential People in Biopharma for Daré’s contributions to innovation and advocacy in the women’s health space.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, products and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Daré cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “objective,” “on track,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential for Daré to receive up to approximately $300,000 in payments from the foundation under the new agreement and other potential benefits to Daré related to its performance under the agreement. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: Daré’s ability to successfully provide the required services and comply with its other obligations under its new agreement with the foundation, including due to factors outside of its control such as lack of engagement by the grantee organizations; Daré’s obligations to relinquish rights to deliverables resulting from its performance of services under the agreement and grant licenses to background materials incorporated into or required to be used with such deliverables to the foundation; the foundation’s ability to terminate the agreement without cause; Daré’s ability to raise additional capital when and as needed to execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; Daré’s dependence on grants and other financial awards from governmental entities and the foundation; Daré’s reliance on third parties to execute its business strategy, including to develop products and bring solutions to market, and the risk that those third parties may not perform as expected; the loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; Daré’s ability to adequately protect or enforce its, or its licensor’s, intellectual property rights; product liability claims; governmental investigations or actions relating to Daré’s products or product candidates or the business activities of Daré, its commercial collaborators or other third parties on which Daré relies; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; effects of macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical events, and major changes and disruptions in U.S. government policies and operations on Daré’s ability to raise additional capital or on Daré’s operations, financial results and condition, and ability to achieve current plans and objectives; Daré’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements and continue to have its common stock listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market; cybersecurity incidents or similar events that compromise Daré’s technology systems or those of third parties on which it relies and/or significantly disrupt Daré’s business; and disputes or other developments concerning Daré’s intellectual property rights. Daré’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including Daré’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

