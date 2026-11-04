Daré Bioscience to Present at Stifel’s 2026 Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, is scheduled to present at Stifel’s 2026 Healthcare Conference happening November 10 – 12, 2026 in New York, New York.

Presentation Details

Presenter: Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Time: 11:20 a.m.–11:50 a.m. ET

11:20 a.m.–11:50 a.m. ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 5th Floor – Hubbard

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 5th Floor – Hubbard Live Webcast: Access here





During the presentation, Ms. Johnson will discuss Daré Bioscience’s women’s health portfolio, commercial strategy and clinical pipeline, including the Company’s progress in advancing innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women’s health. Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be webcast live and publicly accessible via the link provided above.

Following the Company’s presentation, a webcast replay will be made available for on-demand viewing and can be accessed through the Presentations, Events & Webcasts page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (darebioscience.com). The presentation will be accessible for 90 days.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré Bioscience advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré Bioscience is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré Bioscience is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.