Daré Bioscience Addresses New National Focus on Women’s Health in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Discussion

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO, shares her perspective on the recent White House Executive Order and how Daré Bioscience’s growing commercial portfolio and clinical pipeline position the Company to address critical unmet needs in women’s health

Access the segment here

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment discussing the October 19, 2026 Executive Order aimed at strengthening research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care for women and girls across every stage of life. Executive Order 14437 established a White House Women’s Health Task Force and directed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to establish a Women’s Health Division within NIH.

For the segment, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, discussed the potential significance of the Executive Order and what the increase of national attention on women’s health could mean for companies like Daré Bioscience working to address longstanding unmet needs in women’s health. The conversation explored Ms. Johnson’s perspective on the importance of translating increased recognition of women’s health needs into meaningful solutions for women and key anticipated developments as Daré Bioscience advances its commercial strategy and pipeline, including prescription dispensing of DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream* this quarter.

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment is available for on-demand viewing here.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré Bioscience advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré Bioscience is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré Bioscience is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Daré Bioscience cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release and the video segment are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “prepare,” “progress,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “build” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions.

In this press release and the video segment, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: Daré Bioscience’s plans to bring additional women’s health solutions to market; the timing of DARE to PLAY Sildenafil Cream prescription dispensing; advancing development of Daré Bioscience’s clinical pipeline; and the potential significance of Executive Order 14437 for Daré Bioscience.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré Bioscience’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the ability of Executive Order 14437 to lead to bolstered investment in women’s health and accelerated translation of research into improved clinical care and health solutions for women and girls; the impact of Executive Order 14437 on Daré Bioscience; Daré Bioscience's ability to obtain additional capital when and as needed to execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; dependence on grants and other financial awards from governmental entities and a private foundation and the risk that such funding may be reduced, delayed, or terminated, or may be insufficient to advance a product candidate into or through a particular stage of development as anticipated; potential suspension and delisting of Daré Bioscience's common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market; the ability of product candidates Daré Bioscience develops to demonstrate acceptable safety, tolerability and efficacy, including contraceptive effectiveness, in humans; the risk that positive findings in technological proof-of-concept studies, other nonclinical studies and/or early clinical studies of a product candidate may not be predictive of success in subsequent clinical and/or nonclinical studies of that candidate; delays, increased costs, or failure in completing necessary nonclinical and clinical studies of a product candidate, including due to unanticipated requirements for additional testing; potentially more complex, costly or lengthy development and approval requirements for drug-device combination product candidates; delays or failure to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or foreign regulatory approval for a product candidate; difficulties establishing and maintaining relationships with development and/or commercial collaborators; Daré Bioscience's dependence on third parties to conduct nonclinical and clinical studies, manufacture and supply clinical trial material and commercial product, and facilitate access to commercial products, and the performance and resource commitments of such third parties; difficulties in manufacturing drug product candidates and their components at the required quality, stability and scale for clinical trials and commercialization; the risk that the FDA could stop permitting Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities to compound the drug substances in the proprietary formulations Daré Bioscience intends to bring or brings to market or changes the conditions under which those drug substances may be used in compounding or the compounded products may be distributed; the ability of outsourcing facilities for Daré’s compounded products to maintain their registration with the FDA under Section 503B; the timing of establishing, and ability to maintain, state-required licensure or registration to enable fulfillment of prescriptions for solutions Daré Bioscience brings or seeks to bring to market via the Section 503B pathway; Daré’s inexperience, as a company, in and limited infrastructure for commercializing products; failure of any products, if approved, to gain market acceptance or obtain adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement from third-party payors; the risk that developments by competitors make Daré Bioscience's products or product candidates less competitive or obsolete; Daré Bioscience's ability to retain its licensed rights to develop and commercialize a product or product candidate; Daré Bioscience's ability to satisfy the monetary obligations and other requirements in connection with its exclusive in-license agreements covering the critical patents and related intellectual property related to its products and product candidates; Daré Bioscience's ability to adequately protect or enforce its, or its licensor’s, intellectual property rights; the lack of patent protection for the active ingredients in certain of Daré Bioscience's product candidates, which could expose its products to competition from other formulations using the same active ingredients; product liability claims; governmental investigations or actions relating to Daré Bioscience's products or product candidates or the business activities of Daré Bioscience, its commercial collaborators or other third parties on which Daré Bioscience relies; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; the effects of macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical events, and major changes and disruptions in U.S. government policies and operations on Daré Bioscience's ability to raise additional capital or on Daré Bioscience's operations, financial results and condition, and ability to achieve current plans and objectives; and cybersecurity incidents or similar events that compromise Daré Bioscience's technology systems and/or significantly disrupt Daré Bioscience's business or those of third parties on which Daré Bioscience relies.

Daré Bioscience’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré Bioscience’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Daré Bioscience’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré Bioscience undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

*The term DARE to PLAY Sildenafil Cream describes a 503B compounded drug product. Compounded drug products are not approved by the FDA. The FDA does not evaluate compounded drug products for safety, effectiveness, or quality. References to Section 503B, 503B, 503B compounding, 503B compounded product, and similar terms refer to Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the production and supply of compounded drugs by Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities without patient-specific prescriptions in accordance with Section 503B. Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities are subject to FDA inspection and required to compound drug products under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations to ensure quality, strength and consistency.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.