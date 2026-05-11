Daiichi Sankyo Unveils New Five-Year Business Plan Focused on Oncology Leadership and Innovation

2.3 trillion yen in oncology revenue to be delivered by 2030 through the launch of 20 new indications across five medicines

Identifying breakthrough generating technologies and strengthening of standalone clinical development and commercialization capabilities represent the foundation for continued growth beyond 2030

Daiichi Sankyo to be a global top five oncology company by 2035

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) today revealed its next Five-Year Business Plan (FY2026 - FY2030) that outlines how the company plans to deliver more than 2.3 trillion yen in oncology revenue by 2030 and be a global top five oncology company by 2035 as part of its larger 2035 Vision to be recognized as a “trusted healthcare innovator transforming the lives of people through science and technology.”

The new Five-Year Business Plan reinforces the enduring purpose of Daiichi Sankyo to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world, and central to this growth strategy is an intensified focus on its mission to create new medicines for patients by leveraging the company’s expertise in science and technology.

“Our new five-year business plan represents a defining and transformative phase for Daiichi Sankyo,” said Hiroyuki Okuzawa, President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo. “By leveraging our strengths in science and technology, particularly maximizing the value of our established DXd antibody drug conjugate platform and prioritizing our efforts to identify new breakthrough generating technologies, Daiichi Sankyo is committed to delivering innovative medicines to patients faster while driving sustainable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Advancing Towards Global Top Five Oncology Company with Strong Financial Targets

A core ambition of the Five-Year Business Plan is to establish Daiichi Sankyo as a global top five oncology company by 2035 as measured by more than three trillion yen in FY2030 revenue, an increase from 2.1 trillion yen in FY2025 revenue, demonstrating aggressive growth. Operating profit of more than 600 billion yen is expected to be achieved by end of fiscal year 2030. Target earnings per share (EPS) is estimated to be more than 260 yen in FY2030 with an adjusted dividend on equity (DOE) of 10.0% or higher each year and progressive dividends. Operating profit is expected to reach one trillion yen in the early 2030s.

To achieve these financial targets, Daiichi Sankyo will maximize the value of its DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio and additional oncology pipeline through rapid market penetration of more than 20 new indications across five medicines by 2030, reaching more than 700,000 new patients annually by 2035.

During FY2026, there are five practice-changing launches planned across the DXd ADC portfolio in various countries/regions globally, including four new breast cancer indications for Enhertu® and Datroway® and the company’s first-ever launch in small cell lung cancer with ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd).

“Enhertu has changed the classification and treatment of breast cancer, becoming the most successful antibody drug conjugate ever by revenue. Datroway, our second DXd antibody drug conjugate, is on its way to changing the treatment paradigm for triple negative breast cancer,” said Ken Keller, Global Head of Oncology Business, and President and CEO, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. “By leveraging this extensive expertise, we plan to expand our leadership into lung cancer where there are more than 10 new indication launches planned for this tumor type across our portfolio over the next five years.”

Accelerating Innovation Through Science and Technology

The DXd ADC platform has achieved strong clinical development with high early-phase success rates, and Daiichi Sankyo is advancing research behind new ADCs with novel cytotoxic and immunological payloads to build upon this industry-leading scientific expertise.

Daiichi Sankyo is further strengthening its R&D engine through a breakthrough generating technology (BGT) approach, a platform-based drug discovery model, designed to deliver innovative medicines to patients faster and with a higher probability of success. By 2030, Daiichi Sankyo aims to identify additional BGTs, which may consist of multi-specific antibodies, targeted protein degradation and siRNA.

“Enhertu was one of the fastest developed biologics in oncology,” said John Tsai, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. “We aim to further accelerate the speed of development of our pipeline assets through increasing the efficiency of clinical development processes, including leveraging the latest digital and artificial intelligence tools as well as enhancing our biomarker capabilities for better patient selection strategies.”

Driving Operational Excellence

A Business Transformation Function was established to drive company-wide operational excellence by enhancing productivity through AI and digital technologies and optimizing procurement processes, with the goal of achieving cost optimization and profit improvement of more than 200 billion yen by 2030. The company will centralize global commercialization activities to drive greater speed and consistency worldwide, while optimizing resources and investment decisions in line with global strategic priorities.

Contributing to Sustainable Society

Daiichi Sankyo reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted partner for a sustainable society, guided by meaningful engagement with diverse stakeholders, including patients, employees, the medical community and investors. The company will continue to attract specialized talent and foster a high-engagement culture that connects employees with patient voices, ensuring patients remain at the center of every decision. Trusted relationships with healthcare professionals will be strengthened by the creation of new standards of care through evidence generation while upholding the highest compliance standards.

On the environmental front, Daiichi Sankyo is targeting a 63% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions versus 2015 levels, 100% renewable energy adoption and supplier alignment with 1.5-degree climate goals by 2030.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) is a global healthcare company committed to becoming a trusted healthcare innovator, transforming the lives of people through its strength in science and technology. The company discovers and develops new standards of care to address diverse medical needs to fulfill its purpose of contributing to the enrichment of quality of life around the world. With a strategic focus on oncology, Daiichi Sankyo is advancing an industry-leading antibody drug conjugate portfolio along with identifying new breakthrough generating technologies to deliver practice-changing medicines to patients, healthcare professionals and society. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Global:

Jennifer Brennan

jennifer.brennan@daiichisankyo.com

+ 1 908 900 3183 (mobile)

Japan:

DS-PR_jp@daiichisankyo.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

DaiichiSankyoIR_jp@daiichisankyo.com

