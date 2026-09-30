Cytrellis Announces Partnership for Commercialization of ellacor® Micro-Coring® Technology in South Korea

Entry Into Booming South Korean Aesthetic Market Is Key Strategic Growth Milestone

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc. a medical aesthetics company bridging the gap in skin health and restoration, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with KoreAx Co. Ltd. to commercialize ellacor® in South Korea. Approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2025, ellacor is the first and only FDA-cleared, minimally invasive, in-office procedure that removes sagging skin without surgery or thermal energy, offering Korean patients a new option for addressing skin laxity wherever it occurs.

Korea is one of the fastest-growing and most influential markets worldwide for aesthetic treatments, with strong demand for minimally invasive procedures. The South Korean medical aesthetics market was estimated at $572 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2029, driven in part by non-surgical treatments that provide noticeable results with minimal downtime, according to independent market research.1

"Our commercial launch in South Korea—one of the world's most advanced and high-volume aesthetic markets— is a powerful stamp of approval for the unique value of ellacor's Micro-Coring technology," said Dr. Denise Dajles, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytrellis. "In a market where patients and providers relentlessly pursue the most effective, innovative, and safest treatments, our technology offers a truly differentiated solution for removing skin without a scalpel or heat. This is not just an approval; it is a validation of the global consumer desire for next-generation procedures."

The launch in Korea will be executed in partnership with KoreAx, which brings deep expertise in the aesthetics sector and an extensive network of key opinion leaders and clinics. This collaboration will ensure effective training, education, and market penetration aligned with local needs.

"The Korean commercial launch of ellacor is a timely step in line with the rising domestic demand for non-invasive aesthetic technologies," said Dr. Chang-Keun Oh, President of the Association of Korean Dermatologist. "Already adopted in several countries including the United States, with extended indications for not just the face but also areas like the neck, abdomen, and knee, ellacor's potential for expanded indications and clinical use in Korea is drawing attention"

The Korean commercial launch marks the second major international market expansion for the company in 2026, following its earlier launch in Australia. Together, these markets expand the company's global footprint and support continued procedure volume and revenue growth.

About Cytrellis

Cytrellis Biosystems is an aesthetics medical device company advancing the frontier of skin restoration by creating evidence-based solutions that achieve consistent results and exceed the expectations of patients. Cytrellis manufactures ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology, the only FDA-cleared non-surgical treatment that removes excess skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology is indicated for use by qualified medical professionals in adults aged 22 years or older, with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information, visit www.ellacor.com.

1 https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241030228612/en/South-Korea-Medical-Aesthetics-Market-Report-2024-2029-with-Exclusive-Data-on-40-Vendors-Including-AbbVie-Bausch-Candela-Cutera-Galderma-JJ-Lumenis-Merz-Sientra-Sinclair-and-Sisram---ResearchAndMarkets.com

Media Contact:



Jina Kim



jkim@cytrellis.com

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SOURCE Cytrellis Biosystems Inc.