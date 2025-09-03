SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cytovance Biologics Expands Services With In-House Formulation Development

September 3, 2025 
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytovance Biologics, a U.S.-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the launch of its in-house formulation development services, significantly expanding its service offerings to biotech and pharmaceutical clients. This strategic enhancement reinforces the company’s position as a full-service partner for biologic drug developers.



“Adding formulation development capabilities is a major milestone for us,” said Axel Schleyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Cytovance Biologics. “It allows us to better serve our clients by accelerating development timelines and providing a truly integrated one-stop-shop approach, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.”

This expansion reflects Cytovance’s continued investment in innovation and commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for complex development challenges.

“Our formulation development workflow is grounded in Quality by Design (QbD) principles to deliver speed, safety, and data-driven precision from the outset,” added Fuad Haddadin, Head of R&D at Cytovance Biologics. “Bringing formulation expertise in-house not only strengthens our technical capabilities but also reinforces our mission to deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable development paths for our clients.”

The new services are now available to support existing and future client programs. Cytovance will showcase this and other offerings in Booth #606 at the BioProcess International conference in Boston this month.

About Cytovance:

Cytovance Biologics is an established large molecule CDMO that is large enough to support you at every stage and small enough to stay agile, providing your program with the care it deserves. For 20 years, Team Cytovance has offered flexibility and ingenuity across a full range of integrated services, supporting mammalian- and microbial-derived products on their journey from molecule to commercial manufacturing.

Follow us on LinkedIn: @Cytovance Biologics


Contacts

Media Inquiries: media@elementcg.co

