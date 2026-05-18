CytomX Therapeutics Appoints Mamata Gokhale, Ph.D., RAC, as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced the appointment of Mamata Gokhale, Ph.D., RAC, as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. In this role, Dr. Gokhale will lead CytomX’s global regulatory strategy and oversee regulatory engagement to support the continued advancement of the Company’s PROBODY® pipeline through clinical development and toward potential commercialization.

“Mamata brings deep global regulatory expertise and a proven track record of advancing oncology assets through late-stage development, global approvals and commercialization,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. “She joins CytomX at an important juncture as we prepare for regulatory interactions across our pipeline, notably with our lead program Varseta-M. Mamata’s experience leading regulatory strategy will be instrumental as we advance our PROBODY therapeutics towards cancer patients in need.”

“I am excited to join CytomX at this important time for the company, with lead program Varseta-M potentially advancing into a registrational study in late line CRC by the first half of 2027,” said Dr. Gokhale. “I look forward to working with the CytomX team and with regulators to advance Varseta-M towards potential approval and commercialization for patients in need.”

Dr. Gokhale joins CytomX with more than 25 years of experience leading global regulatory strategy from early-stage clinical development through commercialization from both an industry and agency lens. Most recently, she was VP of Global Regulatory Affairs at Perspective Therapeutics, where she led the regulatory strategy for multiple oncology programs, secured expedited designations and played a key role in shaping regulatory approaches for the development and optimization of targeted therapies. Prior to joining Perspective, Dr. Gokhale served as VP of Global Regulatory Affairs at Sierra Oncology, a late-stage oncology company acquired by GSK, where she led the regulatory strategy resulting in successful U.S. and European approvals of OJJAARA (momelotinib). Previously, she held senior regulatory and clinical development leadership roles at Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Amgen, contributing to multiple oncology approvals and served as a Principal Consultant at Parexel and Voisin Consulting Life Sciences, advising a diverse portfolio of biotechnology companies on regulatory strategy. She began her career at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Clinical Pharmacologist and Reviewer. Dr. Gokhale received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Bombay, India and completed her postdoctoral training at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine & Public Health. She received her M.S. in Biochemistry and B.S. in Microbiology, both from the University of Poona, India.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked PROBODY® therapeutics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), cytokines and T-cell engagers. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (Varseta-M; CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). EpCAM is a highly expressed tumor antigen that has previously been undruggable due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Varseta-M was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CX-801 is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond CytomX’s control, and may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements, including those related to the future potential of partnerships or collaboration agreements and projected cash runway. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, including varsetatug masetecan (Varseta-M) and CX-801, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX’s PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX's planned interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the ability to align on a potential registrational study design and regulatory pathway for Varseta-M, CytomX’s or its collaborative partners’ ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including the ongoing and planned clinical trials of Varseta-M and CX-801 and the timing of initial and ongoing data availability for CytomX’s clinical trials, including Varseta-M and CX-801, and other development milestones. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX’s novel PROBODY® therapeutic technology; uncertainties around the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to carry out its planned research and development; CytomX’s clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the results of preclinical research and early clinical trials, including initial Varseta-M clinical trial results, may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; the possibility that current preclinical research may not result in additional product candidates; CytomX’s dependence on the success of Varseta-M and CX-801; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the Company’s product candidates; possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries, including China and the European Union; and the risk that we may incur higher costs than expected for research and development. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to CytomX’s preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. PROBODY is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

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Chris Ogden

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cogden@cytomx.com

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